Organ donation: yes or no? / The decision is important / Day of organ donation on June 3rd

Most people in Germany find organ donation useful and good. According to the latest study results from the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), 8 out of 10 respondents have a positive attitude towards organ donation. Nevertheless, the last step of documenting one’s own decision is often missing. But that’s exactly what matters.

Current analyzes by the German Foundation for Organ Transplantation (DSO) show why there shouldn’t be a problem at this important point: One of the main reasons why possible organ donations could not be carried out in 2022 was the lack of consent. Only in around 15 percent of the cases was there a written decision by the deceased. And when relatives then had to decide based solely on their own values, they did not give their consent in around 80 percent of the cases, probably out of uncertainty.

In order to make it easier for relatives in these situations and to ensure that your personal wishes are implemented in the event of a possible organ donation, your own – and documented – decision during your lifetime is the best prerequisite. This can easily be recorded in an organ donor card. It is also important to discuss the topic with family and people close to you. The nationwide Organ Donation Day offers a good opportunity for anyone who needs additional information or simply an organ donor card.

Organ donation day on June 3rd – an appeal for your own decision

The first Saturday in June has been dedicated to organ donation in Germany for four decades. Also this year, patient associations, institutions, politicians and celebrities, with actions, campaigns and the central event in Düsseldorf, are promoting that more people deal with organ donation and make a decision about it. It is also the day that focuses on the moving fates of people who have donated organs after their death or who have been given a new life as recipients. These stories also show how important the issue of organ donation is. Because anyone can at any time find themselves in the situation of having to make a decision about organ donation or urgently needing an organ themselves.

You can find out more about the event on June 3 on the website: Organ Donation Day.

The answers to the most frequently asked questions can be found here:

Will everything be done for me if I have a life-threatening illness and have an organ donor card?

Yes. The aim of all medical measures in the event of a serious illness or an accident is always to save a person’s life. Emergency doctors, rescue teams and intensive care physicians who work for this have nothing to do with organ removal and transplantation. Sometimes a patient can no longer be helped despite all efforts, the illness or the consequences of an accident have progressed too far. Sometimes death occurs as a result of the irreversible failure of the entire function of the cerebrum, cerebellum and brainstem. In so-called brain death, circulation and breathing can only be maintained artificially through ventilation and medication. The question of organ donation only arises for this small group of deceased.

After a certain age it probably doesn’t make sense to donate organs anymore, right?

But. There is no age limit for organ donation. What counts is the respective functionality of the organs. This depends only to a limited extent on the respective age. Preliminary medical examinations and the doctor at the time of removal decide whether an organ can be transplanted. In Germany, the oldest organ donor to date was 98 years old and her liver was successfully transplanted.

Under what circumstances is an organ donation even possible?

Two requirements must be met for an organ donation: On the one hand, death must have been determined beyond a doubt by proof of irreversible loss of brain function, so-called brain death, in accordance with the guidelines of the German Medical Association. Two qualified doctors carry out several examinations independently of one another. They may not be involved in the removal or transfer of the donor organs, nor be subject to the instructions of a doctor involved. On the other hand, there must be consent to organ donation, e.g. B. in writing in an organ donor card or in a living will. Likewise, a specific person to whom the decision has been delegated can consent to the removal. Otherwise, relatives are asked for a decision: according to the verbal or presumed will of the deceased. If the will is unknown, they must agree or reject according to their own values.

Does it still make sense to fill out an organ donor card if there will be an online register in 2024?

Yes. The organ donor card remains valid. This also applies to the note in a living will. Regardless of this, an entry in the future organ donation register is also useful and recommended.

Is the organ donor card legally binding or can relatives make another decision?

The will of the deceased always takes precedence. is e.g. For example, if consent is documented in an organ donor card, organ removal is legally permissible. The relatives are not asked to make a decision, but they must be informed. Only if the will of the deceased is neither in writing nor mentioned or communicated in a conversation are the relatives asked to decide first according to the presumed will or – ultimately – according to their own values. In most cases, no consent will be given. One possible reason: relatives are unsure and do not want to do anything wrong. In addition, the situation can be very stressful. It is therefore advisable to make a self-determined decision during your lifetime and to talk about it with the most important people personally.

Where can I get an organ donor card?

The organ donor card is available e.g. B. in pharmacies, medical practices, authorities or health insurance companies. You can order the card and information brochures free of charge from the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) at any time. The organ donor card can also be filled out online and printed out there. Here you can get the organ donation card (organspende-info.de)

Are there other ways to document the decision to donate an organ, e.g. B. with an app or as a tattoo?

With an app or a digital organ donor card, it may not be possible to check whether the entry or declaration was actually made by the person concerned. In this respect, such a digital declaration is not a legally binding form of documentation for the decision for or against organ donation.

It can only serve as a guide for relatives if they have to make a decision according to the presumed will of the deceased person.

This also applies to a tattoo, which can be seen primarily as a kind of sign or statement for organ donation and gives relatives orientation if the worst comes to the worst. However, the decision can be documented in a much more differentiated way in an organ donor card. You can e.g. For example, you can limit the donation to certain organs or tissues, transfer the decision to one person and, above all, you can change the decision at any time and simply fill out a new organ donor card if necessary. It is therefore helpful to also fill out an ID card and – just as important – to inform the relatives.

