Herbs and Drugs: Understanding Dangerous Interactions for Your Safety

Mixing herbs and drugs may seem harmless, but recent studies have shown that certain interactions can have dangerous consequences. Natural remedies have always been known for their therapeutic benefits, but it is important to use them with caution and under the guidance of a medical professional.

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), in collaboration with Aifa and the Ministry of Health, is monitoring the use of medicinal herbs and accepting reports from citizens regarding any adverse effects. It is essential to be aware of which herbs to pay attention to and the potential interactions they may have with drugs.

One of the most popular and widely used herbs is chamomile, known for its calming properties. However, chamomile has been found to interfere with the action of benzodiazepines and sedatives, altering the metabolism of these drugs. In some cases, it can even reduce the absorption of iron, leading to hematomas and internal bleeding.

Fennel, often used to treat intestinal colic, should also be used with caution. When combined with photosensitizing drugs and hormone therapies, fennel can increase hormone levels and disrupt the normal development of puberty zones. This can have long-term consequences on an individual’s health.

Ginkgo biloba, another popular herb, has been found to interfere with anticoagulants and modify platelet function, potentially leading to serious bleeding. Licorice, on the other hand, can have adverse effects when combined with digoxin. It decreases blood potassium levels, causing toxicity and symptoms like nausea, visual changes, and severe cardiac arrhythmias.

These findings highlight the importance of understanding the potential interactions between herbs and drugs. It is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional before combining any medications or herbal remedies to avoid any negative effects. The ISS and relevant health authorities are continuously working to ensure the safe use of medicinal herbs, but it is up to individuals to be mindful of these interactions as well.

In conclusion, while herbs offer numerous therapeutic benefits, it is vital to exercise caution when combining them with drugs. Being aware of potential interactions can prevent dangerous outcomes and ensure the safety and effectiveness of treatments.

