Provide legal guarantee for Liaoning to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthrough

The Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress thoroughly implemented the deployment of the Provincial Party Committee, centered on the goals and tasks set by the three-year action plan for comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs in Liaoning, and formulated the “Opinions of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress on Focusing on the Three-Year Action of Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthroughs to Give Full Play to the Functions of the People’s Congress (hereinafter referred to as the “Opinions”), identified 11 key tasks in order to provide legal guarantees for Liaoning to implement the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

In terms of maintaining development and security in accordance with the law and promoting high-quality economic development, through listening to and reviewing the mid-term assessment report of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, economic and social development in the first half of the year and work arrangements for the second half of the year, budget execution reports, final accounts reports, Audit work and its rectification report, comprehensive report on state-owned assets management and special reports, etc., to promote the implementation of major strategic deployments in the province according to law.

In terms of promoting the development of the real economy and the construction of a modern industrial system in accordance with the law, inspect the implementation of the “Liaoning Provincial Green Building Regulations” and “Liaoning Provincial Big Data Development Regulations”, and listen to and review the provincial government’s special projects on digital Liaoning and intelligent manufacturing. Report on the use of funds, carry out special research on the development of the aviation industry in our province, listen to and review the special work report of the provincial government on the development of the tourism industry in our province and conduct special inquiries.

In terms of optimizing the legalized business environment and promoting system and mechanism innovation, the “Liaoning Provincial Fair Competition Regulations” was formulated, the “Liaoning Provincial Regulations Setting Penalty Limit Regulations” was revised, local regulations were cleaned up, and the legalized business environment was continuously optimized. Carried out legislative research on the “Liaoning Province Telecommunications Management Regulations”, urged relevant departments to carry out legislative research on the “Liaoning Province Local Financial Supervision and Management Regulations”, listened to and deliberated the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress on strengthening the grassroots infrastructure of the people’s courts, and strengthening related job crimes of judicial staff Reports on the implementation of resolutions on investigation work and other aspects, and reports on the work of public security organs to combat economic crimes, continue to promote the optimization of the legal environment.

The “Opinions” make it clear that we will carry out legislative research on the “Measures for the Implementation of the Vocational Education Law of the People’s Republic of China” in Liaoning Province, check the implementation of the “Regulations on the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights in Liaoning Province”, and carry out follow-up research on the implementation of the “Regulations on Scientific and Technological Innovation in Liaoning Province”. Promote the integrated development of science and technology education talents, and promote the shaping of new kinetic energy for development. Amend the “Liaoning Province Crop Seed Management Regulations”, check the implementation of the Black Soil Protection Law, carry out special surveys on the high-quality development of minority areas in our province and the county-level economic development, support high-quality urban and rural development, and promote rural revitalization and regional coordination develop. Hear and deliberate the provincial government’s report on the construction of the Northeast Sea and Land Corridor and the work of opening to the outside world, and promote the creation of a new frontier of opening to the outside world.

The “Opinions” make it clear that legislative research work such as the “Liaohe Estuary National Park Regulations”, “Liaoning Provincial Mine Comprehensive Management Regulations (Revised)”, “Liaoning Provincial River Management Regulations (Revised)”, “Liaoning Provincial Wetland Protection Regulations (Revised)” and other legislative research work will be carried out. And review the provincial government’s report on the province’s 2022 environmental status and the completion of environmental protection goals, carry out a special survey on the protection and restoration of marine ecology in our province, build a legal barrier for the ecological environment, and promote green and low-carbon development.

The “Opinions” make it clear that the “Liaoning Province Public Security Organ Police Auxiliary Personnel Management Regulations”, “Liaoning Province Traditional Chinese Medicine Regulations”, “Liaoning Province Religious Affairs Regulations”, “Liaoning Province Civilized Behavior Promotion Regulations”, and carry out the “Liaoning Province Property Management Regulations (Revised) )”, “Liaoning Province Primary Health Regulations”, “Liaoning Province Road Traffic Safety Regulations”, “Liaoning Province Anti-Domestic Violence Regulations” and other legislative research work. Carry out a special survey on the implementation of the Law on the Protection of Minors, listen to and review the reports of the provincial government on the improvement and implementation of active childbearing support measures, the acceleration of the development of our province’s elderly care services, and the development of our province’s employment promotion work, and continuously improve People’s livelihood and well-being, and promote the improvement of people’s quality of life.

In addition, the “Opinions” also make specific arrangements for giving full play to the role of deputies to the National People’s Congress, continuously strengthening self-construction, and actively carrying out activities to help enterprises and enterprises.



