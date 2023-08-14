They assure that a “ghost woman” voted in the PASO 2023 elections, in San Juan

And curious fact checked in this sunday in the PASO 2023 electionswhich had a great impact on social networks: table authorities a school in San Juan they assured have allowed the vote of a ghost womanwhat left a shock to all the personnel who supervised the electoral activity.

He strange moment it was lived at table 968 of the February 14 School in Rawsonfrom the province of San Juanwhere the ghost of a woman would have appeared to vote of which no trace remained in the surroundings of the dark room.

According to witnesses, who gave an interview to the provincial channel, “there was a queue, people lining up, we gave the envelope to a lady to vote and we waited. and she did not go out. And says a voter ‘go knock on the door’» told the president of the table.

«We hit him, he wouldn’t come out. We had to call the Army personnel. So they came and opened, and there was no one» added the table authority, backed by the prosecutors and the assistants who accompanied her during the elections STEP 2023.

He impact came a few minutes later when, convinced that they had attended to the missing woman in the dark room«we seek the document and was not» added the table president. “We cannot withhold the name of the person. When I go to look for the document, it was not there either.» added the protagonist of the story, still in shock.

A ghost in the PASO 2023 elections in San Juan: the repercussions

Immediately, The testimony of the president of table 968 went viral on TikTok and was filled with comments about the possibilities that the strange event happens in the elections STEP 2023 of this Sunday.

«They are failures in the matrixIt happened to me a few times and it’s not a joke »commented a user who saw the video; “I don’t think it’s mandatory to vote when you die, do you?» consulted another. “The lady said not even dead will they lose my vote,” someone else mocked.





