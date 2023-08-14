Tomás Avilés and Facundo Farías Join Inter Miami: A Boost to Lionel Messi’s Championship Run

Tomás Avilés and Facundo Farías have officially signed their contracts and joined the training sessions of Inter Miami, the team led by Lionel Messi. The news was announced by the club through its social networks, and the two new recruits were warmly welcomed by their teammates. They even had the opportunity to take a photo with David Beckham, one of the owners of the club.

Avilés, 19, joined Inter Miami in exchange for a transfer fee of $9 million, securing 80 percent of his player rights. He has signed a contract that will keep him with the team until 2026. Farías, on the other hand, is a 20-year-old attacker who has signed a contract that extends until the 2026 season, with options for 2027 and 2028.

Inter Miami has been making significant moves in the transfer market, not only securing the services of Messi, Avilés, and Farías, but also bringing in experienced players like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. With such a strong squad, the team is gearing up for the resumption of the MLS and aims to make a strong impact in the upcoming matches.

The addition of Avilés and Farías to the team adds depth and talent to the already formidable Inter Miami squad. Fans are excited to see how these young players will contribute and how they will adapt to playing alongside superstars like Messi. All eyes are on Inter Miami as they continue their journey towards success in the Leagues Cup and the MLS.

