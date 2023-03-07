“Exposed authoritarianism, prior censorship (unconstitutional). But there are those who ask for dialogue and democratic conversation”. The tweet belongs to the national deputy of Together for Change, Alberto Asseff, who denounced that due to pressure from Kirchnerism, the presentation of the book by journalist José D’Angelo was suspended –”The scam with the missing. lies and millions-.

This publication describes cases of alleged victims of the last military dictatorship and the lack of transparency in the payment of compensation.

Asseff told through his social networks that this Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. the book was scheduled to be exhibited at the Library of Congress, but that from the Ceremonial area of ​​the Lower House they informed him this Monday that the activity had been suspended.

“Tomorrow (for today) we had this activity, but through the unconstitutional prior censorship they have informed my office that ‘it is not done.’ The pressure of Kirchnerism gave it to the ground. Freedom of expression does not exist in democracy K”, criticized the legislator.

Through a statement released on Twitter, Asseff pointed out: “It is evident that the most extreme sectors could not accept that an activity was carried out in the Library of Congress in and with the freedom to expose documented facts and not opinions.”

“We sincerely regret this disheartening attitude that prevents a democratic and republican meeting,” he concluded.

On social networks, the Human Rights Secretary of the Buenos Aires Press Union (SipreBA), Diego Pietrafesa, celebrated the cancellation of the book presentation and stressed that it was “APL workers” (Legislative Staff Association) who ” prevented this new denialist chapter”. “It’s over there,” he said.

What did the author of the book say?

José D’Angelo himself echoed the “ban” he suffered from Congress.

“Censorship of my book ‘The scam with the disappeared’ in the National Congress. They prohibited the presentation that was to be made this Tuesday with Deputy Asseff and Rosendo Fraga. Those who talk about cancellation, proscription and prohibition censor a book, ”denounced the journalist who received dozens of messages of solidarity on social networks regarding his situation.

The book in question, published by El Tatú Ediciones, with a prologue by Juan Bautista “Tata” Yofre, states that the figure of the 30,000 disappeared is a “myth” and points against the official account of the 1970s. In addition, it investigates stories of alleged victims of the last military dictatorship and the lack of transparency in the payment of compensation.

D’Angelo’s hypothesis, which he supports with evidence, is that “from the Human Rights Secretariat and the National Ministry of Justice, stories have been falsified and public documents adulterated, facilitating a multimillion-dollar scam involving the disappeared.”

“Without any control and for years, various officials have paid almost three billion dollars in compensation for the illegal repression of the State, without Argentines being able to know the data that enabled these payments,” he said in previous presentations.

It also points out the need to open the files of the Human Rights Secretariat to the public to carry out a “transparent” investigation, which allows knowing the real number of victims of political violence in those years and the destination of the funds. that were used to “repair” the victims.

The cases narrated here have been denounced, in November 2019, by the author of the book in Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 4, whose head is Dr. Ariel Lijo, in the courts of Comodoro Py, in CABA. The cause has been labeled as “NN s/Scam” and, when the book goes to press, it is still pending resolution, says the book review.

