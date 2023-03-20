American scientists confirmed that chest pain can be a recurring symptom in patients of the so-called “long Covid” and that it appears up to six months after the disease. researchers from Intermountain Healtha non-profit hospital system based in Utah (USA), analyzed almost 150,000 people over the age of 18 who had covid.

“Many covid patients experience symptoms well beyond the acute phase of the infection. Although we did not see significant rates of major events such as myocardial infarction or stroke in patients with a mild initial infection, we did see that chest pain was a persistent problem, which could be a sign of future cardiovascular complications,” he said. Heidi May, MD, cardiovascular epidemiology and principal investigator.

In the retrospective study, the researchers sought to quantify what long covid means now and could mean in the future for these patients, the researchers compared three groups of Intermountain Health patients. On the one hand, 148,158 people aged 18 and over who tested positive and were treated on an outpatient basis between March 2020 and December 31, 2021.

On the other hand, 148,158 Covid-negative patients of approximately the same age and sex, seen in the same months as those who tested positive for Covid-19 and in third place 148,158 patients seen between January 1, 2018 and August 31. 2019, as a historical control, to account for how patients accessed healthcare differently during the worst of the pandemic.

According to Europa Pressteam found that at intervals of six months and one year after a Covid infection, patients who tested positive reported significantly higher rates of pain in the chest region It can manifest as localized or widespread pain, and the affected area can be tender to the touch and aggravated by certain movements, such as twisting or stretching the chest, the researchers said.

While the researchers found no significant increases in major cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks or strokes, in patients with mild initial Covid infections, they said that chest pain it was a “persistent problem that could be indicative of future cardiovascular complications.”

ds