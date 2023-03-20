Home News Martin Mojžiš: Tatra Tiger 5 | Opinions | .a week
News

Martin Mojžiš: Tatra Tiger 5 | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Martin Mojžiš: Tatra Tiger 5 | Opinions | .a week

once a Tatra tiger was sitting in Počiatkova Villa – the property of the Slovak Republic – and he asked the owner of the house: “And if Fico wins the election, will he at least leave me the money?”

The landlord was sitting sprawled out on the couch, like at Trnko’s then, and he was saying this: “You think you would shave Fic like Slota, until pi.., and not give him a dime?” Then you would be a king.’

The tiger became sad, his fur stopped ligging, wrinkles deepened under the fur.

“I rather think that you will go to hell. You’ll be glad if they let you pay at all,” added the landlord, adding a few juicy words that he usually uses as punctuation marks.

The frightened movement of the tail completely stopped, the feline’s back bent under an invisible weight, a tear glistened in the tiger’s eye.

“Really, really,” the householder relished the moment, “you’ll end up like Navalny.” American newspapers will write about you.”

The tiger jumped to his feet, swung his tail sharply from side to side, roared “Americké noviny!” in a loud voice and proudly walked away with a new sense of life.

If you subscribe to the print .week for the next year, you’ll help us survive and do what we know how to do. Thank you in advance.

You could only read this text thanks to our subscribers. Join them and subscribe .week.

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  The Silicon Valley Bank debacle has repercussions inside and outside the US

You may also like

Three-year plan for information technology in the PA:...

Vereda La Mojarra was left incommunicado

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...

Avalanche above Courmayeur: two skiers missing

First bank started regular investing in ETF funds

Alert due to decreased air capacity for drug...

the away match in Bologna ends 3-1 [notiziediprato.it]

Barcelona achieves its 100th victory after beating Real...

Roy Barreras asks to save only one thing...

Foreign friends “Go Jiangsu” walked into Wuxi to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy