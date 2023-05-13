They found Belén Maida, the young woman who disappeared a month ago in Almagro

the young Bethlehem Maidawho had disappeared the past April 9 in almagrowas found this Saturday at dawn by members of the police of the Buenos aires city in the neighborhood Constitution.

Maida is located in good health e indicated that he was in the place for own decision, according to police sources. The same way, the girl was assisted by personnel Sexual Violence Assistance and legal doctor, as part of the corresponding protocol.

The woman was found with her current partner in a room in a property in Santiago del Estero at 1400, located in the aforementioned Buenos Aires neighborhood. There, Belén affirmed that she was aware of the search but that he had not been able to communicate with his relatives since he lacked the means to do so.

The finding came after a key statement from a friend, who claimed to have seen her entering to said property. With the information collected, police personnel raided the house and found his whereabouts. The operation carried out was carried out by the Missing Persons Divisiontogether with the collaboration of the Captures and Fugitives division.

In the place they also identified nine other people adults and two minors“all without legal impediments”, according to the sources.

In the case, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor No. 9by Lucio Eduardo Herrera, together with the National Criminal and Correctional Court No. 30, in charge of Judge Alejandra Allaiaud. Who will now be in charge of investigating and reconstructing what happened to the young woman during the 30 days that she was missing.

The disappearance of Belén Maida

Belén Maida is a 26-year-old girl, a student in the department of Folklore from National University of the Arts (UNA)who had been seen for the last time on April 9 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Almagro, after leaving the hotel where she was living with her ex-boyfriend.

Before his disappearance, it was his brother Emanuel who filed a complaint for search of whereabouts at the 5A Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police. The young man said that he last spoke to Belén on March 22, but that her boyfriend saw her on the morning of April 8.

“On the 16th I contacted him and there he told me that he had disappeared for a few days and that we were going to make the complaint, because it is very rare that he does not come to his house for so many days, since he slept there several days a week ”, recounted the 23-year-old.

For his part, Belén’s father stated a few days ago that they They suspected the whereabouts of the woman., following the clue that located her in the house taken from Constitución. “They told us that they had seen her in profile, with a diver’s hood over her head,” she told TN.

Among the hypotheses of the reason for his disappearance, his family suggests that it may be related to the problematic drug use that the young woman had since last December.

Her suspicion also lies in the fact that she has been captured by a trafficking network, given that they received two testimonies from people who said they had seen her in prostitution situation through the Constitución neighborhood.

”Apparently, he started doing it of his own accord, but maybe things went wrong afterwards. It may be that she was selling her body to be able to consume and that she was hooked by someone who is dedicated to exploiting women, ”said Belén’s brother.

The girl’s father also spoke of this theory: “I received a voice message. A girl telling me that Belén has a drug problem. That she cut her hair, sold the computer, the same thing that the boyfriend told me.

And he completed: “She was in a relationship with another boy, she separated and went to live with this boy. He confirmed the version that she had problems with marijuana and cocaine. I never saw her taking drugs, so I don’t know.”

