Chinese Super League-Teixeira’s first goal Deng Hanwen’s savior Shenhua 1-1 three towns and 7 rounds unbeaten lead – yqqlm

Original title: Chinese Super League – Teixeira’s first goal Deng Hanwen savior Shenhua 1-1 three towns 7 rounds unbeaten lead

Beijing time on May 13th news, the 7th round of the 2023 Chinese Super League will start. Shanghai Shenhua will face the defending champion Wuhan Three Towns at home. In the first half of the game, Liu Yiming sent points, Teixeira scored the first goal, and Deng Hanwen scored. In the second half, both teams failed to rewrite the score. In the end, Shenhua drew 1-1 with Sanzhen and continued to lead unbeaten in 7 rounds.

Shenhua is currently unbeaten in 6 rounds, leading the standings alone with 5 wins and 1 tie, scoring 8 goals and only conceding 2 goals, making it the team with the least conceded goals in the Super League. The state of the three towns in Wuhan has declined in the past two rounds, and they only got 2 consecutive draws, ranking 6th in the Chinese Super League. The main problem is that the team’s offensive conversion rate is not high. Jia, facing the best defense line in the Chinese Super League this round will test the attacking ability of the soldiers of the three towns.

In the 2nd minute after the start of the game, Yan Xinli threw the ball from the right sideline of the front court, and Sanzhen made a clearance. Wang Haijian volleyed from outside the penalty area and failed to kick the ball. Breaking through Wallace’s defense from the left and crossing from the bottom, Malele went forward to grab the point but was hit by the ball with his left foot and popped out, missing the chance to score. Zhen defended the player’s arm, but the referee did not say anything, and VAR did not intervene;

In the 21st minute, Wei Shihao took the ball from the left side and cut in, took only two steps and suddenly shot with his foot. The ball was hugged by Ma Zhen at the near corner; The player tripped Eddie, the referee whistled a penalty kick, Teixeira took the penalty overnight, and Shenhua led the three towns 1-0. This goal was also Teixeira’s first goal in the Super League after joining Shenhua; A free kick from the left side of the front field was passed, and Wallace’s header from the penalty spot was scored by Ma Zhen;

In the 36th minute, Sanzhen counterattacked. Wei Shihao dribbled the ball in the middle and gave the ball to Edmilson in front of the penalty area. The latter shot with his left foot was blocked by Ma Zhen. The long-range shot was caught by Ma Zhen; in the second minute of stoppage time, Micro Motion swung Xu Haoyang from the left to make a defensive pass. The three towns equalized 1-1; at the end of the first half, Shanghai Shenhua temporarily 1-1 Wuhan three towns;

Changing sides to fight again, in the 52nd minute, Wallace made a mistake in the backcourt pass, Amadou made a diagonal pass from the midfield, Yu Hanchao inserted into the penalty area at high speed and shot from the far corner, was saved by Liu Dianzuo, Teixeira got the ball A supplementary shot knocked the ball into the air; in the 67th minute, Stan Qiu transferred a long diagonal pass from the right, and Micro Motion took off the ball and then made a pass. Deng Hanwen put in a shovel shot and was saved by Ma Zhenfei;

In the 71st minute, Yan Dinghao passed the ball through the crotch from the right side of the penalty area. Aziz stabbed in the small penalty area and was bravely saved by Ma Zhen. Steal the ball and counterattack, Cao Yunding makes a wonderful pass, Xu Haoyang leads the ball with a low shot with his left foot, which is saved by Liu Dianzuo;

In the first minute of stoppage time, Yan Dinghao volleyed too positively from outside the penalty area and was firmly hugged by Ma Zhen; at the end of the game, Shanghai Shenhua drew 1-1 with Wuhan Sanzhen, leading the standings with 7 rounds of unbeaten results . (DD)

Shanghai Shenhua starting: 1-Ma Zhen, 2-Yan Xinli, 5-Zhu Chenjie, 22-Jin Yangyang, 32-Eddie, 6-Amadu (57′ 25-Peng Xinli), 7-Xu Haoyang (85′ 18-Zhang Wei), 10-Teixeira (70′ 28-Cao Yunding), 20-Yu Hanchao, 33-Wang Haijian, 11-Malailai;

Substitutes: 30-Bao Yaxiong, 41-Zhou Zhengkai, 16-Yang Zexiang, 23-Bai Jiajun, 24-Xu Yougang, 38-Wen Jiabao, 34-Qi Long, 39-Liu Yujie, 36-Fernando;

Wuhan three towns starting: 22-Liu Dianzuo, 3-Wallace (75′ 23-Ren Hang), 18-Liu Yiming, 20-Micro Motion (90′ 28-Wang Yi), 25-Deng Hanwen, 10-Stan Qiu (70′ 12-Zhang Xiaobin), 21-He Chao, 30-Xie Pengfei, 4-Wei Shihao, 7-Edmilson (70′ 8-Yan Dinghao), 11-Davidson (46′ 9-Aziz);

