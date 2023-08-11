Home » they hijacked a car in a traffic jam and escaped
Entertainment

they hijacked a car in a traffic jam and escaped

by admin
they hijacked a car in a traffic jam and escaped

The city of Córdoba was once again the scene of an act of insecurity. Two thieves boarded a vehicle that had stopped its march due to a traffic jam, assaulted the driver and escaped.

It happened this Thursday afternoon, in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood, at the intersection of 9 de Julio and Zípoli streets.

There, around 5:00 p.m., two criminals were hanging around the area, waiting for the opportunity to commit the robbery, which was filmed by a neighbor from a nearby building.

In the video you can see one of the thieves approaching a car, which stopped due to the high level of traffic in the area. On that first attempt, the thief failed to commit the robbery.

After this, a second vehicle stopped at the same corner. The other offender approached and managed to get his arms inside the vehicle, to start struggling with the driver. At that moment, his accomplice joined the robbery.

After managing to keep the belongings, the subjects escaped on foot.

According to the story of neighbors with El Doce, these episodes of insecurity are frequent.

The video

See also  The pig sector, complicated to export, without a key input and with unfulfilled promises

You may also like

Due to artificial intelligence, “70% of jobs could...

Video: Silvina Luna returned to intensive care and...

After the death of Olivia Newton-John, her family...

Joe Lewis and the chats that incriminate him,...

Green box, the solution to cut emissions without...

The political repercussions for the death during the...

Recovered from terrible injury, Dygert regains title in...

Massa: the minister-candidate who is going for his...

how dance helps us build a trusting relationship

The fall in reserves deepens, pending the disbursement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy