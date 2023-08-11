they hijacked a car in a traffic jam and escaped

The city of Córdoba was once again the scene of an act of insecurity. Two thieves boarded a vehicle that had stopped its march due to a traffic jam, assaulted the driver and escaped.

It happened this Thursday afternoon, in the Alto Alberdi neighborhood, at the intersection of 9 de Julio and Zípoli streets.

There, around 5:00 p.m., two criminals were hanging around the area, waiting for the opportunity to commit the robbery, which was filmed by a neighbor from a nearby building.

In the video you can see one of the thieves approaching a car, which stopped due to the high level of traffic in the area. On that first attempt, the thief failed to commit the robbery.

After this, a second vehicle stopped at the same corner. The other offender approached and managed to get his arms inside the vehicle, to start struggling with the driver. At that moment, his accomplice joined the robbery.

After managing to keep the belongings, the subjects escaped on foot.

According to the story of neighbors with El Doce, these episodes of insecurity are frequent.

The video

