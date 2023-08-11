Kardio Intermezzo 2023 / “Cardiology and cardiac surgery crossover”

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Bad Neustadt ad Saale (ots)

With the renowned advanced training event “Kardio Intermezzo”, the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt will once again create a platform for the professional exchange of knowledge in cardiac medicine on September 29th and 30th, 2023. The focus of the two-day symposium is the interdisciplinary networking of the cardiovascular departments of cardiology and cardiosurgery.

After a break due to the pandemic, the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt once again invites you to the renowned “Cardio Intermezzo” in the Bad Neustadt town hall. Under the scientific direction of the chief physicians in the specialist areas of cardiology, electrophysiology and cardiosurgery at the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt – Prof. Dr. Sebastian Kerber (Chief Physician, Clinic for Cardiology I), Prof. Dr. Thomas Deneke (Chief Physician, Clinic for Cardiology II) and Prof. Dr. Anno Diegeler (Chief Physician, Department of Cardiac Surgery) – this year’s specialist symposium under the motto “Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Goes Crossover” will focus on the diagnosis and treatment of heart valve diseases.

“Medicine lives more than ever from exchange and networking,” says Prof. Dr. Sebastian Kerber, Chief Physician and Medical Director at the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt. “For the best possible care, patients need individual solutions and treatment methods at the highest level. Excellent teamwork and close communication between the individual specialist departments and medical disciplines are therefore decisive for success,” Prof. Kerber continues.

Focus topic: Heart valve diseases

The diagnosis and therapy of heart valve defects has always been a central part of cardiac medicine at the Bad Neustadt site over the past four decades. Not least through the establishment of special therapy concepts with regard to the treatment of valve diseases. “It is a particular pleasure for me to welcome and honor my colleagues Prof. Urbanski and Dr. Perier at the symposium. Because it was they who made an extraordinary contribution to the establishment of reconstructive surgical procedures within the cardiac surgery department with their teams have,” says Prof. Dr. Anno Diegeler.

With around 50 lectures and workshops, the participants can expect a varied and innovative program. For example, the event is dedicated to a comprehensive overview of the numerous cross-connections in cardiology and the need for interdisciplinary networking with the areas of nephrology, pulmonology and neurology, among others. Current developments and the very latest trends in the fields of cardiology, rhythmology and cardiosurgery are clearly illustrated. In focus sessions for medical staff, well-known speakers will focus on cardiovascular diagnostics using modern cross-sectional imaging as well as aspects of pharmacology and the interdisciplinary approach. The practice-oriented workshops focus on working and the lively, interactive exchange of ideas. In addition, exciting intermezzi provide impressions from completely different worlds.

Team Herz: Special expertise on the RHÖN-KLINIKUM campus

Cardiac medicine at the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Bad Neustadt campus has reached a very high level. It is high-tech medicine that is successfully carried out with excellent quality and the highest possible safety. The campus is also known throughout Germany for its excellent expertise, including the high quality of all necessary procedures in the treatment of heart valve diseases. Prerequisite for this success: an optimally coordinated interdisciplinary heart team – consisting of cardiology and cardiosurgery – and the close integration of the two disciplines. The use of minimally invasive therapies for heart valve diseases using catheter-supported procedures has played a special role at the Bad Neustadt site since 2009. For the establishment and further development of these therapy concepts, a close interactive integration of the two disciplines of cardiology and cardiosurgery was necessary and indispensable for the successful establishment of these therapy concepts within a living heart team.

Registration for the symposium

The “Kardio Intermezzo 2023” is taking place for the seventh time this year. The advanced training event of the RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt is aimed at medical, nursing and therapeutic staff with a varied program. Registration and further information at www.kardio-intermezzo.de

The RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt, one of five locations of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, stands for cross-sector medical care in rural areas. On one hospital site, the campus interlocks outpatient and inpatient offers with a large number of medical and preventive services that were previously spatially separated: resident specialists, clinics of different disciplines such as cardiac medicine, orthopedic surgery or neurology work hand in hand with nursing and rehabilitation . The digital networking of all actors involved in the treatment process – with innovative IT solutions and communication systems – is indispensable. www.campus-nes.de

Original content from: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, transmitted by news aktuell

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

