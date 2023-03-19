01 Extra long linen shirt

02 New design and poetry books at kav (a few on the website, most in the store)

03 New Balance Model 550

04 Bandana jacket

05 A yoga mat to suit a Scandinavian home

06 Next week the local fashion week will be celebrated and two of them can receive double invitations to Shankar’s show which will take place on 3/22 (Wednesday) at 18:00 at Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv. All you need is to send an email to this address: [email protected] Until 19/3 at 19:00. Those who don’t want to rely on luck can buy tickets at this link.

>>>

The male version of the song that starred here yesterday.

and it reminds me (A personal story with too much information): In the summers when we would go to the USA, for the first week I would not drive at all. The second week I would drive without a radio. In the third week I would turn on the radio but only listen to country music. Sometime in the second month I could already hear what I wanted, but why would anyone want to hear anything but country.