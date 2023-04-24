They opened a “time capsule” in Córdoba with letters from the last century: “Do not turn the earth into a desert”

The initiative taken by the director of a school in the city of Deán Funesin the north of Córdoba, in 1998, was the reason this weekend for a moving ceremony that took place in the same establishment where he was born, but 25 years later.

The woman had a “time capsule” built in the schoolyard in 1998 and asked the children and adults to leave their messages to be opened in the year 2022.

Many things happened in between, for example the 2001 crisis, a peso stopped being worth a dollar, Maradona died and Messi was able to lift the World Cup after several attempts and a lost final.

The Mariano Moreno Library was the one behind this initiative on April 23, 1998. That day the act was held in the town square in Cordoba, the cover of Clarín announced aid from the National Government for some floods that occurred in the north of the country and the Argentine National Team, directed by Daniel Passarella, won a friendly against Ireland with goals from Ariel Ortega and Gabriel Batistuta.

In the courtyard of the Dean Funes library is the brick cubicle, enclosed with cement. This Sunday, just when they turned 25, the bricks were broken to access the material, according to what was published by Infobae.

The messages from the boys and girls who with their innocence predicted a better future. Also from some older adults who knew they would no longer be there for the opening, but wanted to leave their message to their children and grandchildren of this future.

In the 1998 video, the director of the library at that time is seen telling about the initiative and a couple of masons who begin to build the place where the illusions will be kept for 25 years.

Daniel Quintana, president of the institution, defined the moment as “a great emotion for all the people. There were hundreds of people present. Many of those who had left their message in the ballot box.

The urn buried for 25 years had some problems with the humidity of the floor. “The idea is to recover and digitize all the messages. There are more than 500 and we are going to make the publications on the social networks with everything that they left for this century, the children and adults of the past”, explained Daniel, minutes after the end of the act.

After the opening of the niche in which the urn was kept, an adult Cecilia Merlo was seen as a child giving the speech on April 23, 1998 when the time capsule was installed.

For its part, one of the messages read by the children anticipated the future we live in in this second decade of the 20th century. “He was talking about screens, televisions and smart cell phones.”

Then it was the turn of a woman who in 1998 was 61 years old. “He left his message with the hope of being able to open it in 2023. And he was present and it was very emotional that he was able to read it at the age of 86 before the public present,” Daniel told that medium, with the majority of the public still present at the library.

The woman left the audience and approached the stage. There in front of the microphone, she took the wet pink piece of paper that she had written in 1998. She recited the poetry that she had written at that time. In her verses, she made a desperate plea for the environment and ended her text with a message for all of us, inhabitants of the Earth of 2023, “let’s not transform our world into a desert.”

