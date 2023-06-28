They prosecuted the businessman Sáenz Valiente for “culpable homicide”

The cause of the death of the young Brazilian model Emmily Rodrigues, who fell from the balcony of a building in Retiro on March 30, gave a new advance. In the last hours, the Criminal Chamber prosecuted -without pretrial detention- for manslaughter to the businessman Francisco Saenz Valiente.

The court opted for a more tenuous figure than the one requested by the family, which accused of murderand also that of the prosecution, which claimed the figure of abandonment of person followed by deathand. Yes processed it for free supply of drugsin an ideal competition with the provision of a place for consumption.

The Court advanced with a minor offense unlike Judge Martín del Viso who had ordered the lack of merit of the businessman and ordered his release. You will now have an anklet.

Emmily Rodrigues case: what were the arguments to charge Sáenz Valiente

The businessman agreed that early morning the arrival of the four girls to the apartment, including Emmily. Upon arrival, the model found that Saenz Valiente was already in the department of Libertad at 1500 with another woman.

Later it was learned that two left during the early morning and Emmily was left together with “Juli” and the businessman. These two assure that there was consumed drugs, that a kind of psychotic outbreak seized him and he threw himself from the balcony.

Regarding the supply of drugs, the Chamber assessed that as soon as the meeting in his apartment was agreed, Sáenz Valiente chatted with a person who is suspected of being a kind of “dealer” to whom he requested “two whites and a tus” in reference to drugs.

Witnesses report that there was consumption of this type of narcotics during the early morning.

“The defendant provided such narcotics free of charge, by making them available to his guests and his home so that they could consume them. It is irrelevant how and who organized the meeting; in what matters here, it was he who provided the substances as well as the place for its consumption”, the Court limited.

The judges even they valued the calls that the businessman made to 911 after she had -according to the defense- the psychotic break, where both he and the background model request the police presence. Then there is another call a minute later where they again ask for the occurrence of the police.

Therefore they understand that “carried out relief situations” When the situation became “unmanageable” but because of the drugs he supplied, Emmily “had a situation of psychiatric decompensation that caused her to fall from one of the apartment windows.”

“I create a situation of concrete danger”the court concluded by majority and dismissed the accusation of homicide from the complaint.

“Having made such narcotics available to your guests, Sáenz Valiente created a legally disapproved risk, with a direct impact on the result. The parties agree that Emmily went through an acute “psychiatric outbreak” due to the consumption of various substances -alcohol, tusi and cocaine-. The defense itself was in charge of presenting reports from toxicology experts warning about the possible consequences of “pink cocaine,” they said.

The court ordered the prosecution without pretrial detention but with the monitoring control of an electronic anklet and the prohibition to leave the country.





