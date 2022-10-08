Source title: Yi An sings “Youth Like the Wind” at the autumn concert

On October 5th and 6th, Yi'an Middle School's "2022 Junior Rufeng Yi'an Autumn Concert" was held in Hangzhou for two consecutive days. This concert is the annual "report performance" of Yi'an Middle School, with the theme of "Youth like the wind, living in the four seasons". It is divided into four chapters: autumn wind, winter wind, spring wind and summer wind. The mood of the chapter selection is selected according to the theme concept. The Yi An teenagers led by Yu Muyang and Chi Yi of Yi An Music Club brought a total of 16 songs, and the stories that only belong to Yi An are performed layer by layer. The concert started with a shocking opening of the Chinese style stage "Rise" of all Yi An students. It was like a rainbow, with faith as a song, and sang the high-spirited spirit of a Chinese teenager. This is also the first stage after the release of this song, which met the expectations of fans. . Then Yu Muyang and Chi Yixian brought "Popular" with a unique symbolic style, and the tacit cooperation created new sparks on the stage; the younger brothers of Yi'an Middle School moved the desks and chairs to the stage, bringing Painted with youthful tones and full of sweet and sour flavors, "Goodbye When I was a Child"; the theme song of the idol drama "Meteor Shower" also swirled the bubbles of sincere confession in the young and clean voices of the younger brothers. In addition, the single-person singing stage has a variety of styles, each with its own charm. Yu Muyang's "nothing to you" stage is full of road feeling, and in the calm melody it expresses aimless loss; Chi Yi puts on the electric guitar and sings "The Summer That Can't Go Back", which uses the spirit of rock and roll to cover up regrets; Wen Chenxin sat on the swing chair and sang "Sakura Grass" surrounded by flowers and plants, lingering with dreamy sweetness. The rhythmic singing and dancing songs "Super Champion" and "Monkey King Dasheng" pushed the audience to the climax. The growing Yi'an teenagers are already familiar with the burning stage, neat and clean. On the double stage, the new members of Yu Muyang and Yihan's "manta" and Yu Muyang and Wen Chenxin's "Number 89757" were eye-catching and screamed. There is also a "painting song" that will never be absent every year: Yi'an Music Club's song "Seven Kicks Bang Bang" is full of vitality, and the grade team Yanjian, Wen Chenxin, Lin Xuanhao, Zheng Yuwei, Shen Yisheng brought " "Dream Chasing" allows the audience to instantly dispel the haze and absorb energy! Three Yi An seniors, He Luoluo, Lin Mo and Sun Yihang, also sent their sincere wishes to VCR. Finally, before the singing of "Looking Up at the Starry Sky", the "callings" of the teenagers to each other and to themselves deeply touched every fan at the scene, and the curtain came to an end in touching. Yuanji Painting, the company owned by Yi An IP, is the head company of the entertainment artist development model. Its artist trainees have been training and performing together for many years, laying a good foundation and cultivating deep feelings. The concert for five consecutive years witnessed the autumn, winter, spring and summer that Yi An students walked side by side, and walked through the storm together, and walked out of the road full of flowers. I hope that they will stay in the bright and positive summer spirit forever and shine on the stage of life as the theme they want to express in the performance.

