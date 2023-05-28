Home » They raided the house of a detainee and found several doses of cocaine
They raided the house of a detainee and found several doses of cocaine

Members of the Anti-Drug Police Force (FPA) raided the house of a man arrested for selling drugs in Cordoba and found different doses of cocaine. The operation was announced in the last hours by sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The FPA agents carried out the search at the home located to the southwest of the Cordovan capital, in the Rosedal neighborhood.

The case would be related to another that occurred in the capital city, when the uniformed officers arrested two drug dealers between the streets Deán Funes and the corner of Mariano Moreno, in addition to kidnapping various doses of marihuana and cash.

After inquiries, a search warrant was issued at the home of one of the apprehended, on a public street, s/n, in the Rosedal neighborhood, where they kidnapped several doses of cocaine.

The Second Shift Prosecutor’s Office for the Fight Against Drug Trafficking ordered the referral of the seized assets to the judicial headquarters.

