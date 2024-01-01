Home » They robbed a mental health center before New Year’s in Cipolletti
Entertainment

They robbed a mental health center before New Year’s in Cipolletti

by admin
They robbed a mental health center before New Year’s in Cipolletti

A mental health center ended the year in the worst way in Cipolletti. He was the victim of a robbery during midday this Sunday. A man entered, I stole money and various objects. The incident was recorded by security cameras.

The event occurred in a mental health center located in Alem at 100 Cipolletti. In a matter of minutes, a man managed to take money and other items.

Edith, owner of the practicespoke with Diario RÍO NEGRO and explained what the robbery was like: «He entered at noon yesterday, breaking side gate and barred windowhe entered there and knew that there was a camera in the waiting room but he did not notice the one who took him later.

And he stressed that he found out about the crime during the afternoon, from police personnel, “The pedestrian police saw the gate open an hour later, contacted me and we went«he commented.

Regarding the stolen objects, the victim explained that “He stole money, the desk clocks from each office, a cell phone, an electric clothes dryer and work valuables.«.

In addition, he commented that the Criminalistics Office worked at the site, “took fingerprints and analyzed the space,” he explained.

See also  Claudia Buch becomes head of ECB banking supervision

However, the theft was not the only thing that the health center suffered, Damage was also caused during the incident.“He did a lot of material damage by breaking the lockers and drawers that contained material such as toys and games,” lamented the owner.


You may also like

four people were transferred to the Bariloche hospital

Country Singer Colt Ford Suffers Heart Attack After...

How are Leandro Vildoza and Bryan Jefferson

The Chinese embassy defended the “civilian” and “transparent”...

Chyno Miranda Shares Heartwarming Message for Son’s Birthday

Gastón Revol surpassed 1000 points with the Los...

three young people returning from a concert died...

Constanza Creel: From Tragedy to Politics – Edith...

FANTASTICS Lead Singer Yagi Yusei Makes Debut with...

SMEs ‘see it’, but in red: 12.6% less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy