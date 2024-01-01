They robbed a mental health center before New Year’s in Cipolletti

A mental health center ended the year in the worst way in Cipolletti. He was the victim of a robbery during midday this Sunday. A man entered, I stole money and various objects. The incident was recorded by security cameras.

The event occurred in a mental health center located in Alem at 100 Cipolletti. In a matter of minutes, a man managed to take money and other items.

Edith, owner of the practicespoke with Diario RÍO NEGRO and explained what the robbery was like: «He entered at noon yesterday, breaking side gate and barred windowhe entered there and knew that there was a camera in the waiting room but he did not notice the one who took him later.

#Cipolletti On the last day of the year he broke into a mental health center in Alem 100. In minutes, he took silver, wall clocks, destroyed all the lockers and furniture drawers with work materials, and broke the gate and a window. He was recorded on cameras. pic.twitter.com/Gbtvtd21zK — Miguel Parra (@PaMiguelangelpa) January 1, 2024

And he stressed that he found out about the crime during the afternoon, from police personnel, “The pedestrian police saw the gate open an hour later, contacted me and we went«he commented.

Regarding the stolen objects, the victim explained that “He stole money, the desk clocks from each office, a cell phone, an electric clothes dryer and work valuables.«.

In addition, he commented that the Criminalistics Office worked at the site, “took fingerprints and analyzed the space,” he explained.

However, the theft was not the only thing that the health center suffered, Damage was also caused during the incident.“He did a lot of material damage by breaking the lockers and drawers that contained material such as toys and games,” lamented the owner.





