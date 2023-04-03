Home Entertainment They seize cocaine, marijuana and firearms in Villa La Angostura
Entertainment

They seize cocaine, marijuana and firearms in Villa La Angostura

by admin
They seize cocaine, marijuana and firearms in Villa La Angostura

A raid carried out by the National Gendarmerie with an order from the Federal Court of Zapala led to the kidnapping of drugs and firearms in a house located in Villa La Angostura.

As detailed by the federal force, they seized 139 grams of marijuana, 133 grams of cocainecash, technological devices, a cannabis plant, drug cutting and fractioning elements, vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

Gendarmerie and the Zapala Complex Crime Investigation Unit carried out the operation in Villa La Angostura. Gentleness

Members of the Zapala Complex Crimes and Judicial Proceedings Investigation Unit, together with the Bariloche Squad 34, carried out the procedure after the official letter issued by the Zapala Federal Court, as a result of the «investigation tasks carried out by the gendarmesin order to identify people who are dedicated to the commercialization of illicit substances ».

In the raided house they found cocaine and marijuana with cutting and fractioning elements. Gentleness

The investigations concluded in the search of an address in Villa La Angostura where the uniformed men, in addition to the drug described above, they kidnapped 86,000 Argentine pesosthree notebooks, a PC, two cell phones, two precision balancesa motorcycle, a car, a compressed air gun, a replica 9mm pistol, 100 9mm ammunitiona pipe and elements used for the division of narcotics.

The Court that intervened ordered that two people who were in the house be involved in the case, although the arrest was not ordered, according to the National Gendarmerie, which did not specify the date of the procedure.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  "Spring Flowers Will Open": New Generation Singers Will Gather to Start Folk Song Competition

You may also like

The woman arrested for assaulting Caminera police officers...

Lottery today LIVE: results of the first National...

Pedro Cachín advanced to the round of 16...

Those Sakamoto Wuthering Heights

A French secretary of state posed for Playboy...

Evans talks about returning to Marvel: I like...

A woman chained herself in the Ministry of...

Hong Kong dramas and concerts can also become...

The German giant looking for Mateo Retegui SPORTS...

“Spring Day Warm Sun” Finale Tonight Huang Zitao...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy