A raid carried out by the National Gendarmerie with an order from the Federal Court of Zapala led to the kidnapping of drugs and firearms in a house located in Villa La Angostura.

As detailed by the federal force, they seized 139 grams of marijuana, 133 grams of cocainecash, technological devices, a cannabis plant, drug cutting and fractioning elements, vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

Gendarmerie and the Zapala Complex Crime Investigation Unit carried out the operation in Villa La Angostura. Gentleness

Members of the Zapala Complex Crimes and Judicial Proceedings Investigation Unit, together with the Bariloche Squad 34, carried out the procedure after the official letter issued by the Zapala Federal Court, as a result of the «investigation tasks carried out by the gendarmesin order to identify people who are dedicated to the commercialization of illicit substances ».

In the raided house they found cocaine and marijuana with cutting and fractioning elements. Gentleness

The investigations concluded in the search of an address in Villa La Angostura where the uniformed men, in addition to the drug described above, they kidnapped 86,000 Argentine pesosthree notebooks, a PC, two cell phones, two precision balancesa motorcycle, a car, a compressed air gun, a replica 9mm pistol, 100 9mm ammunitiona pipe and elements used for the division of narcotics.

The Court that intervened ordered that two people who were in the house be involved in the case, although the arrest was not ordered, according to the National Gendarmerie, which did not specify the date of the procedure.



