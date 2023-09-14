They seized 500 kilos of meat that were traveling in a mobile box towards Neuquén

This Thursday they confirmed from National Agri-Food Health and Quality Service (Senasa) that the confiscation of 500 kilos of meat that were transported without a cold chain in a van and a mobile box to a town in Neuquén.

«The merchandise was carried without the necessary documentation and without complying with hygienic-sanitary conditions that guarantee their safety for consumption, so it was confiscated and destroyed«They confirmed from Senasa about the operation they carried out this Wednesday.

As they described, the meat It had been hidden in suitcases and under clothes in the cabin of the truck.while in the rolling box It was inside the compartments located under the bed and seats. During the control they confirmed that the occupants of the vehicle were heading from the Buenos Aires town of Vicente Casares towards Centenario.

They tried to hide the meat under clothes. Photo: Courtesy.

The Food Quality and Safety coordinator of Senasa’s Northern Patagonia Regional Center, Ariel Martín, explained that “consuming meats that have lost the cold chain can increase the risk of food poisoning”.

And he added what are the consequences of this type of food losing its cold: “When the cold chain is cut, the increase in temperature accelerates the growth of bacteria that may be on the surface of the meat and that cause its alteration and deterioration, not being suitable for consumption.

The meat had been hidden in the rolling box. Photo: Courtesy.

He explained that the growth of these bacteria can produce some symptoms or pathology in the person who consumes it. «Especially symptoms associated with digestive problems such as diarrhea, belly pain, vomiting. And, according to the number of microorganisms already the presence of any pathogenic microorganism, more serious injuries and even death may occur”, he assured.



