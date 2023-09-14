Home » Torkham border will be opened on Friday morning: Customs officials
News

Torkham border will be opened on Friday morning: Customs officials

by admin
Torkham border will be opened on Friday morning: Customs officials

Mohib Khan, Assistant Collector of Customs Department in Pakistan’s Khyber district, said on Thursday that the Torkham border will be opened tomorrow (Friday) from seven in the morning.

In a statement released from the information center of Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, it was said that the Torkham border will be opened at eight o’clock on Friday morning.

Maulvi Ismatullah Yaqub, Afghan Commissioner of Torkham, told Bakhtar Agency that the gate will be opened for passengers and transit tomorrow at eight o’clock.

An immigration official, on condition of anonymity, told Independent Urdu that instructions have been issued to officials of all departments to be present in the morning.

A meeting was also held today between the Pakistan Embassy and Afghan officials in Kabul to discuss the difficulties faced by travelers and businessmen at the border.

The AFP news agency reported in a report on Tuesday that there was a diplomatic deadlock between Islamabad and Kabul following the latest incident of firing by both sides in a dispute over an under-construction Afghan check post.

According to the report, both countries had accused each other of firing earlier.

Khyber district deputy commissioner Jamal Nasir told AFP that 1,300 vehicles, including trucks and trailers, were waiting for the border to open.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Monday that ‘unprovoked firing by Afghan border security forces encourages terrorist elements.’

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan has continued to show restraint despite continuous unnecessary provocations by Afghan troops deployed on the border and has given priority to dialogue.

See also  The CCP issued the "Outline of Non-War Military Actions" Scholars: To pave the way for the rationalization of sending troops to Taiwan and the South China Sea — Mandarin Homepage

The Taliban government’s foreign ministry said at the weekend that Pakistan’s alleged attack on its border guards was “against good neighborly relations”.

According to the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the closure of the gate cannot be justified under any circumstances.

According to the Torkham Transporters Association, more than 1,000 cargo trucks and other vehicles are parked on both sides of the border, in which food items, especially fruits and vegetables, are spoiling.

A dharna was held against the closure of the Torkham border on Wednesday at Landi Kotal Bazaar in Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants of the sit-in had announced a protest sit-in at the zero point of the Torkham border if the border was not opened for foot traffic and commercial activities in two days.

You may also like

Son of Prominent Businessman Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, September 15,...

Hunan’s Sustainable Utilization of Water Resources and Green...

Changes to the road system for the Ferrara...

Quinoa vegetable salad recipe from food blogger Anna...

Preparing for the End of Daylight Saving Time:...

The truth behind ‘baby botox’

President Xi Jinping Congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Becoming...

together for attractive/adaptive Reggio – Environment

The toll from the flood disaster in Libya...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy