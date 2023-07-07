they suspended the act of July 9

From the municipality of Cinco Saltos they announced that the act was suspended for Independence Day due to the general power outage that will take place on Sunday. The supply cut It will affect the entire city for more than five hours.

From the local government they confirmed that «The event at the Sports Center No. 2 is suspended due to the cut in the electricity supply. Hymns will be sung in the Plaza San Martin at 11«.

They detailed that in San Martín square the flag will be raised and the Argentine National Anthem and the Río Negro Anthem will be sung.

Regarding the general power outage, Edersa confirmed that the power outage It is due to maintenance work that will be carried out in the transformer station. “Due to maintenance work by Transcomahue, the supply of electricity will be interrupted,” they reported.

They explained that this cut It will affect the entire urban and rural area of ​​the city. will develop This Sunday, July 9, from 08:30 to 14:30.

As explained from Edersa, “Transcomahue it will eliminate a hot spot in a switch disconnector that will prevent an unexpected outage».

In Cipolletti and Fernández Oro they have already begun to organize the celebrations for July 9

In Cipolletti they announced that to celebrate the 207 years of Argentine Independence, On Monday, July 10 at 11:30, the cpc Anai Mapu and Mapu Casco will carry out a tour of the neighborhood distributing fried cakes, chocolate and rosettes to the neighbors. From the municipality they have not yet confirmed acts for this Sunday.

While in the case of Fernández Oro, a protocol act will be held on Sunday, July 9 at 10 a.m. in the Amphitheater located on Avenida Cipolletti and Calle San Martín.

They also announced that a mounted parade organized by Radio Puerto Argentino 105.9 with the accompaniment of the municipality.

The schedule of activities that they disseminated establishes that at 10 o’clock there will be the protocol act, at The mounted parade will take place at 11 and then there will be a barbecue contest. They confirmed that throughout the afternoon there will be live shows and folk groups.





