This is the noble character of ordinary people, this is our common cause

The younger generation has a broad vision for the future and a sense of mission to the earth as a community with a shared future for mankind

“Remember to wear a mask when you go out today!”

This week, a dust storm crossed the Yangtze River and roared towards the south of the Yangtze River.

Even when the sun is shining, the sky is still gray. As if to answer an old saying: April is the season of cruelty.

The yellow sand hits the face, and the beauty loses its color. Jiangnan became an “ancient painting of the Song and Yuan Dynasties” with its own filters overnight.

Whenever this happens, we will especially think of those ordinary people who are kind of Haloxylon.

Haloxylon planted in previous years has grown up

The former children have grown into teenagers

We have persisted in the public welfare activity of donating Haloxylon for 13 years. One solid group among them is the elderly. Every spring, these old people are more trustworthy than anyone else, and they must personally practice the intention of seeking for their children and grandchildren.

This is the high morals of ordinary people.

There is also a group that is growing day by day, that is, “Suobao”-children who grow Haloxylon.

This year, we were looking for children of Haloxylon species that grew up with Haloxylon, and we were pleasantly surprised to find that after a reincarnation, the young children of the past have grown into teenagers.

What remains unchanged is that when they grow up, they are still a new force of love for Haloxylon. What’s even more gratifying is that the younger generation has a broad vision of the future and a sense of mission to the earth as a community with a shared future for mankind.

The “Suobao” visited this time will receive a special growth gift: a “Sausuo Passport”; thousands of miles away, Minqin’s “Hangzhou Forest” adult Shusuo will also hang a “Sausuo Passport”. Sobo” nameplate.

Heaven and earth will naturally pray for their growth.

Human beings live up to nature, and nature will treat us kindly. This is our common cause.

Children of this generation are concerned about environmental protection

probably more than any previous generation

When Xu Qingzhou was more than one year old, his parents donated Haloxylon for him. The name “Qingzhou” comes from Huang Chang’s “Qingzhou breaks the quiet path and washes away the troubles” in the Song Dynasty.

When Xu Qingzhou started kindergarten, his father took the newspaper and told him the story of the desert and Haloxylon. At that time, he asked his father one question after another: Why can’t there be beautiful flowers there? Why is there a big wind and sand there?

Finally he said: “I also want to plant Haloxylon.”

Now, Xu Qingzhou is already a middle school student. Donating 20 Haloxylon trees every year is already a wish he must fulfill in spring.

Since 2014, the name “Lu Xiaoteng” has appeared on the love list every year. So far, he has planted 110 Haloxylons.

When we got in touch with “Lu Xiaoteng”, we found out that he was still a primary school student. His nickname was Lu Chengxuan, which means to bask in the sun to keep warm in winter. I have to say, it’s a really good name.

The first time he planted Haloxylon, he was only two years old. “It was my mother who decided to donate in my name. She said that children are the hope of the family, and green is the primary color of life and the hope of a beautiful earth.”

When Xiao Lu became sensible, he reminded his mother every year: Don’t forget to plant Haloxylon. He will also use his mother’s mobile phone to pour energy online, and grow Haloxylon in the public welfare forest.

“I haven’t been to the Northwest, I haven’t been to Minqin County, I hope one day, I can see with my own eyes how these ‘desert guards’ fight the wind and sand outside Yumen Pass.” This is Xiao Lu’s wish, and also Many “thorbo” wishes.

Haloxylon

There are quite a few “Sobao” brothers

Brothers Gou Bowen and Gou Yucheng have also donated money for many years. The eldest brother Gou Bowen followed his mother Wu Yun to the newspaper office to donate Haloxylon seeds when he was an 8-month-old baby. So far, he has been “donating” for 13 years. After the second child, Gou Yucheng, was born in 2016, he and his elder brother jointly donated money, and have persisted until now.

Feng Siyuan and Feng Zhiyuan from Class 3 (2) of Tianchang Primary School are twins. My elder brother is sunny and cheerful, and his dream is to be a doctor and develop a drug that can prevent all viruses. The younger brother is introverted and steady, and wants to be a professional Go player when he grows up.

On Arbor Day last year, my grandma saw the activity of donating Haloxylon in the Hangzhou newspaper. The brothers knew about Haloxylon for the first time and Gansu Minqin.

On the eve of Arbor Day this year, teacher Cai, the head teacher, reposted the Haloxylon planting activity of Hangzhou Daily in the class group. The two brothers acted together again and had a small competition—Siyuan asked for 21 trees, and Zhiyuan asked for 30 trees.

So far, the two brothers have planted 71 Haloxylon trees.

these heavy coins

It is the heart of children

There is also a pair of twin sisters who also achieved divine synchronization. It has been 6 years since Tao Wuyue and Tao Wufei donated Haloxylon saxaul, and the two sisters have planted 138 Haloxylon saxaul in total. When they were in elementary school at Jiangnan Experimental School, they also advocated collective donations from their classmates in their class.

At that time, the whole class of 45 pairs of shining eyes stared at the reporter and asked: “Will our name appear in the newspaper? Will it also appear when donating 10 yuan?” The reporter replied: Yes. Love does not depend on the size of the amount of money, but do what you can, and good deeds will be rewarded.

That year, the class of the Tao sisters donated a total of 1427 yuan, and teacher Shen, the class teacher, also participated. After the donation was over, students continued to come up to ask for the donation. You have one yuan, I have one yuan, and the numbers will jump up after a while.

Those heavy coins are the hearts of children.

Ms. Xie told us that there are three “Suobao” in their big family. “The eldest is Zhao Mingyuan, a senior student, and he was the first to donate money. The second is Ruan Yican, who is in the first year of high school, and started donating in the second grade of elementary school. The third is Yin Shanning, the youngest, still a primary school student.” They have planted a total of 550 Haloxylon.

One year, they received melons from Minqin thousands of miles away, as well as environmental protection bags from Haloxylon, and felt unparalleled happiness.

If you pay, you will get something. This gain may be tangible material, or more likely to be intangible psychological satisfaction.

180 Haloxylon

It’s a coming-of-age gift for an 18-year-old

In April, 18-year-old Yang Yufan celebrated his birthday in a special way. He donated 180 Haloxylon trees in one go. Counting, Yang Yufan has planted a total of 400 Haloxylons for 12 consecutive years. Among the “Sorbo” we found, he is the most planted one.

Yang Yufan checked Suo Suo’s information, and also found Minqin on the map, and even ate the honeydew melon sent there, it was very sweet.

Yang Yufan was only 7 years old when he planted Haloxylon for the first time. He took out 200 yuan of New Year’s money and planted 20 Haloxylon trees. “I thought it was a good thing to learn from Lei Feng, so I told the teachers in the brigade department, and I wanted all the little petrels in the school to plant Haloxylon.”

As a result, all the little Haiyans in Chongwen Experimental School were mobilized! Batch after batch of students have persisted until now.

On the morning of March 24th, Wen Ruixi and Shi Jianqi from grade six came to donate on behalf of all the students of Chongwen Experimental School, totaling 1264 yuan. Why this number? Captain Wen Ruixi said, “Because there are 1,264 students in the school, and each of them donated 1 yuan, we believe that a trickle will turn into a big river.”

There is a piece of Chongwen Forest in Minqin, which is something that every little Haiyan is very proud of.

“Haha, I took the lead, it’s worth it. I want to go to Minqin during the summer vacation to see Chongwenlin when I’m in college. I learned a lot from Haloxylon. Give it a drop of water, and it will be able to Growing up in a harsh environment, not afraid of hardships, this is a quality that we urgently need after 2000, and this is a Haloxylon spirit.” Yang Yufan concluded.

on them

We see inheritance and responsibility

“Minqin, Gansu is located between the Badain Jaran Desert and the Tengger Desert. There is drought and water shortage, and the land is severely desertified. I have never been to Minqin. I must go there to see the Haloxylon planted when I grow up.”

“The future of the earth may see the ice age in the movie “The Wandering Earth”, and we must be prepared to deal with it.”

“Planting Haloxylon can reduce the impact of sandstorms on local residents, and I think it’s worth it.”

“The future of the earth is related to us, and we must protect the earth.”

The simple wishes and grand ambitions of the “Suobao” are gratifying and moving. In them, we see a kind of inheritance, a kind of responsibility.

“If the whole world is like China and protects the earth as a golden ball and a silver ball, the earth will definitely be better.” For this expectation of the children, we must work harder!