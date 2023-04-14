Joseph Staten, the creative director in charge of Halo Infinite, decided to leave Microsoft earlier and is expected to invest in a new career development.

Halo: Infinite creative director Joseph Staten is leaving Microsoft

Joseph Staten did not disclose its future development trend, and will only explain it later.

During his past tenure at Bungie, Joseph Staten served as game writer and content director for the Halo series and co-creative director for the Destiny series. After leaving Bungie in 2013, Joseph Staten joined Microsoft in 2014 as the senior creative director of Xbox Game Studios, and transferred to 343 Industries Game Studios in 2020, responsible for the content production of “The Last Battle: Infinite”.

Obviously, under the recent organizational reorganization of 343 Industries game studio and the uncertainty of the future development of the “Last Battle” series of games, Joseph Staten decided to leave.

However, Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Xbox, previously emphasized that he will continue to ensure the normal operation of the 343 Industries game studio responsible for the development of the “Halo” series, and that the layoffs will not affect the development of new games in the “Halo” series. The distribution matters further show that the “Last Battle” series is still a very important development project for Xbox.

