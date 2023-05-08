This Monday begins the trial against Ramiro Gutiérrez

This Monday, the trial in which Ramiro Gutiérrez is accused of the murder of Facundo Castillo will begin. At 8:30 a.m., the 12 members of the popular jury selected together with the defense lawyers, the complaint, the trial judge and family members will meet in court.

He Last Friday the jury selection hearing was held for the crime of Facundo Castillo. During the day, the parties interviewed a group of pre-selected people and, through the application of legal filters, they chose eight women and eight men. Most of them are from Cipolletti.

The hearing in which the members of the popular jury were defined was in charge of the technical judge Guillermo Merlo, who will lead the debate, initially scheduled between Monday and next Friday. During this process, the prosecution, the complaint and the defense asked a series of questions, first general and then specific, to all the people mentioned. In this way they chose the right jury for the facts that are going to be judged.

DAmong the members of the popular jury, most of them, ten to be exact, belong to Cipolletti. There are also three jurors from Cinco Saltos, the rest are from Catriel, Villa Manzano and Fernández Oro. The popular jury is made up of 16 people, although only 12 will vote at the end of the liability trial. According to the regulations, there are four substitutes.

The selection was made from an inquiry in Labor, religious and test assessment issues. Finally, other situations that both men and women presented at the hearing were analyzed.

How a popular jury is formed

The list of potential jurors for 2022 and 2023 is integrated by 2,300 people from the entire province. There are 1,150 women and 1,150 men who were drawn from the provincial electoral roll, in a public act held in April 2021.

The Jury Trial Units of the Judicial Offices contacted these individuals and prepared an affidavit form with them. With this information provided, a first filter of the general list was carried out and those who presented legal incompatibilities or specific impediments to integrate a people’s court were removed.

From the purged list, in the case of the Judicial Office of Cipolletti, «A random drawing was carried out and 60 people were summoned. Those who attended the hearing on Friday had the opportunity to be interviewed until the court of 16 people was formed,” they described from the institution.

