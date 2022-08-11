It’s been three years since Jon Snow broke the wheel in the final episode of Game of Thrones. Viewers will return to Westeros for HBO’s “Dragon Family,” which premieres on August 21. There’s no doubt that Game of Thrones has lost some of its luster in its final two seasons, but if Dragons can reclaim some of the Game of Thrones magic then it could be one of the TV highlights of the year.

The upcoming blockbuster is very expensive, costing around $20 million per episode, according to Variety. Since it’s a prequel, fans hoping to see Ned Stark or Tyrion Lannister again are bound to be disappointed, as Dragon Family is set before the murder of Jon Arryn In 200, the event sparked eight seasons of chaos.

Here’s what you need to know before watching HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel:

What is “Dragon Family” a TV show about?

House of Dragons is a story about the Targaryens, who ruled Westeros for 300 years. The play begins around 100 years of House Targaryen rule.

Game of Thrones viewers know that the Targaryen dynasty actually ended with Robert’s Rebellion, a civil war in which Robert Baratheon succeeded “Mad King” Aerys Targaryen as the Seven Kingdoms ruler of . By the time Game of Thrones begins, 17 years after the Rebellion, there are only two known Targaryens – Daenerys and Viserys. In Game of Thrones, House Targaryen is a once-great family. In The Dragon Family, viewers will get to see this great family — at least, for a while.

House of Dragons describes the beginning of the end of House Targaryen. It tells the story of A Song of Ice and Fire’s legendary Dragon Dance – a civil war that erupted after two Targaryens counter-sued the Iron Throne. King Viserys succeeded his daughter Rhaenyla Targaryen, but after Viserys’ death, Viserys was crowned the new ruler with his second wife’s eldest son, Aegon. This started a war, many dragons were killed, many Targaryens were killed.

Is this based on a book by George RR Martin?

Yes, this is based on George RR Martin’s History of the Targaryen Dynasty in Blood and Fire. This is a fictional history book that chronicles House Targaryen.

“Dragon Family” producers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik recently told IGN that the show will differ from the book in some ways.

“What’s interesting about this show is that it acts a little bit as a companion to the history book. It communicates with the history book. In a sense, some things will be consistent. Other things will be told very differently. Different. But the idea is, in the end, these events are the same. It’s just that the ‘why’ and ‘how’ they happened changes when you look at the real history,” Condal said.

In an interview with SFX, Condal called the show “like Succession, ‘only’ with dragons.”

Who is making this show?

As mentioned, Condal and Sapochnik are the producers of The Dragon Family. This brings their characters in line with David Benioff and DB Weiss from the Game of Thrones franchise.

Condal is credited as the creator of The Dragon Family. Before the HBO epic, Condal wrote the scripts for Son of Zeus: Hercules and Rampage, both of which starred “The Rock” Johnson.

Sapochnik is a name well-known to die-hard Game of Thrones fans, as he directed some of the show’s most famous episodes, including Season 5’s “Fort Hard” and Season 6’s “Battle of the Bastards.”

By the way, Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi will be back for the Dragon Family soundtrack. It’s not about the show’s originality, but it’s worth mentioning — because the Game of Thrones soundtrack is convincing.

Is ‘Dragon Family’ the only prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’?

Yes now! There were originally two planned Game of Thrones prequels. The other, starring Naomi Watts, takes place 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. But it has now been cut in half.

“Dragon Family” will begin airing on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, local time.