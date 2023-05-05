This second, close to you Tiffany 520 limited-time experience space lands in Nanjing and encounters unexpected sweet surprises

May 2, 2023——Recently, Tiffany 520 limited-time experience space was unveiled in Nanjing Deji Plaza. The theme of this romantic space is “this second, close to you”. In the blend of the essence of aesthetics and various interesting interactions, it leads a journey of pleasant surprises. The Tiffany Knot series of global limited edition works are presented simultaneously, conveying the instinctive power of love with a design full of heart.

On the same day, Mr. Chen Xu, Vice President of Sales of Tiffany China, Mr. Wu Tiemin, General Manager of Nanjing Deji Plaza, and actors Lin Gengxin and Zhang Tianai appeared at the event to jointly unveil the Tiffany 520 limited-time experience space Nanjing Station.

Actors Lin Gengxin and Zhang Tianai appeared in Tiffany 520 limited-time experience space

Actor Lin Gengxin

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T1 series 18K white gold diamond pendant Bracelet﻿﻿﻿Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T Series﻿T True 18K White Gold Ring

Actor Zhang Tianai

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Knot series 18K rose gold diamond double row necklace Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Knot series 18K rose gold diamond double row bracelet Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Knot series 18K rose gold diamond earrings Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Knot Series 18K Rose Gold Diamond Ring﻿﻿Tiffany & Co. Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Knot Series 18K Rose Gold Diamond Ring Tiffany & Co. Tiffany The Tiffany® Setting Six-claw Inlaid Diamond Ring

“Closer, start our story”

The Tiffany 520 limited-time experience space takes the iconic Tiffany blue as the visual keynote, and its inherent romantic attributes add a sweet atmosphere to this season. At the entrance, Tiffany slowly opened the curtain of this journey with the brand-new 520 advertising blockbuster. The beautiful pictures are intertwined with heart-warming whispers, and the throbbing when they are close to each other is captured keenly. People can’t help but step into the experience space and further explore Tiffany’s true love. feelings.

Tiffany 520 limited time experience space

Come close to you, reveal your sincere heart. Tiffany uses immersive screen interaction to create a “heart-beating confession” space. Visitors can use the “Love in Tiffany” WeChat applet to project their feelings on the LED screen in real time, expressing every word and sentence, leaving a unique bright mark .

Tiffany 520 limited-time experience space – “Confession of Heart”

The Tiffany blue gift box carrying infinite love has attracted countless people all over the world. This time, Tiffany continued this surprise and touch further, presenting a giant blue gift box installation in the experience space. Under the light and shadow curtain wall full of visual impact, visitors can freeze their own romantic images here, and feel the timeless affection condensed in the classic blue box.

Tiffany 520 limited time experience space – “Tiffany blue gift box”

When you are close to you, the world of love will light up – the work display area is also full of Tiffany’s interesting ingenuity. When the exploration progresses gradually and the lights come on tacitly, the Tiffany Knot series works stand out against the backdrop of the rose-shaped window, radiating elegance and charm. Among them, as a special design in tribute to “520”, the global limited edition necklace is decorated with pink sapphire knots, adding a bright beauty to the modern.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany Knot series global limited edition necklace; The Tiffany® Setting six-claw inlaid diamond ring

Tiffany Knot series bracelets, earrings, rings and other works are also exquisite and extraordinary. The lines with a unique sense of drape are tightly wound at the ends, symbolizing the indestructible emotional connection between people. Diamonds are paved on it, showing the dazzling brilliance of love.

From now until May 21, Tiffany sincerely invites you to make an appointment to visit Tiffany 520 limited-time experience space through the “Love in Tiffany” WeChat mini-program, so that you can get close to what you want and encounter beautiful works. Visitors will have the opportunity to receive gifts of love from Tiffany and leave precious memories for this journey.

“Tiffany520Time-limited experience space”

Location: Plaza outside Nanjing Deji Plaza

date:2023Year4moon28Day-5moon21Day