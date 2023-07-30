This was the emotional public reappearance of Wanda Nara at the Galatasaray stadium in Turkey: “By your side”

After finishing the recordings of MasterChef Argentina, Wanda Nara left the country for Türkiye, accompanied by Mauro Icardi and four of their children. This Sunday, the family starred in an emotional appearance during the presentation of the Galatasaray season, the club where their partner plays.

Shows of support occurred both on and off the pitch. This Sunday the Turkish club continued with its repertoire in the presentation of its squad in the 2023/2024 season and did so with a great event in its stadium in which Wanda and Icardi were protagonists, and the only ones who were able to enter the playing field with their family.

In a Nef Stadium packed with 52 thousand viewers, the Istanbul club welcomed each and every one of the players that make up the professional squad. It was a party, since the team comes from being champion in the Turkish Super League after four seasons.

One by one they were parading while the voice of the stadium mentioned each footballer. But with Icardi there was an exception, since he entered with Wanda and his children, Benedicto, Constantino, Francesca and Isabella to the playing field. When mentioning his last name, the stands exploded in an ovation.

In the stands you could see a flag that was placed behind the goal with the image of Wanda and Mauro and with the phrase: “Your family is always by your side”.

The images of the Icardi family were published on the club’s social networks and Wanda echoed them and also posted stories on her Instagram account that included photos and videos. She also uploaded the image of said flag.

Wanda Nara and the emotional reception at the airport

On Friday, upon arriving in the Turkish country, the driver was received by a veritable crowdmostly made up of supporters of the club, including posters of support and affection were seenin the context of concern for their state of health.

«Mejorate ready, Wanda«, said one of the cards in the local language, in addition to another parade, which in Italian, He had a similar message.

Moved and excited by the situation, Wanda recorded the moment with her cell phone and uploaded some stories to his Instagram accountin which it was possible to see the large number of Galatasaray fans present to receive them together with Icardi.

The country’s media even covered the couple’s arrival in Turkey and approached them with dozens of television cameras and microphones.

As reported, those responsible for the reception were supporters of Galatasaray belonging to the group Ultraslanwho filled the Atatürk airport, 15 kilometers from Istanbul, the most populous city in the country.

Wanda Nara is already in Turkey: clarification about her health before taking the plane

Before leaving for the Asian country, Wanda answered some questions from her followers on social networks and when asked about her health, which has caused concern in recent weeks, she left a forceful response.

“I am not going to do treatment in any country. I’m going to accompany Mauro”, he explained, adding: “Many lies were told. They speak and assure things that are not true without realizing that they are talking about the life of another”.





