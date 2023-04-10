Five people were killed and eight others were injured. in a shooting attackwhich occurred today at a bank facility in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Shortly after confirming the attack, Police said the shooter was dead.. Although it was unclear if the five-person death toll included the shooter, whom police described as a current bank employee.

The attacker was identified as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon. It was learned that the young man was broadcasting the attack on his co-workers live. Now, the authorities are trying to download the images from the Internet.

Now they are trying to determine if the shooter shot himself or if he fell due to impacts from the weapons of the uniformed officers, according to Paul Humphrey, deputy chief of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

The man added that the forces responded within minutes to reports of an attacker around 8:30 am (12:30 GMT) at an Old National Bank branch, near the Slugger Field ballpark in the center of the city.

At least two police officers were among the eight injured.. Two of the injured, including one of the officers, were in critical condition at a hospital.

A shocking video also circulated on social networks in which the shots can be heard inside the bank office. “Active shooter in the bank!”, a policeman shouted at the pedestrians.

Shooting attack on a bank in the United States: what the authorities said

“We will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrible acts of gun violence from continuing here and across the State,” Craig Greenberg, mayor of the city of 625,000, told reporters at a briefing.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, on the verge of tears, lamented in a comment as he recalled knowing the victims of the attack: “I have a very close friend who did not survive and one who is in the hospital and I hope he survives.”.

Mass shootings became recurrent in the United States: So far this year, the nation has experienced 146 mass shootings, using the definition of four or more fatalities shot, not including the shooter, according to Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit group.

In one of the most recent high-profile incidentsthree nine-year-old students and three staff members were killed by a former student at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27.



