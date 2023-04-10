Congenital nystagmus is the more common and occurs in 2 forms: The more common form is the sensory nystagmus, which is associated with a visual impairment. Rarer is that motor nystagmuswhich occurs without visual impairment and in which the visual acuity can usually also reach good to almost normal values.

Some situations can increase eye tremors. For example, one finds an intensification of the nystagmus when looking particularly hard. Physical and psychological stress and stress can also lead to an increase in the nystagmus, which can be particularly noticeable in exam situations. Furthermore, unpleasant glare and sensitivity to light can also lead to an increase in nystagmus.

In the case of acquired nystagmus, the affected person notices the eye trembling, giving the impression that the environment is unstable (shaking images). This is not the case with congenital nystagmus. The patient himself does not notice the eye trembling. Here, however, the usually existing visual impairment is in the foreground. A visual impairment cannot be completely compensated for by glasses, although glasses or contact lenses often improve the visual impression significantly

Eye tremors can result from corneal scars acquired in early childhood, from color blindness, or from defects in the retina or choroid. In adults, eye tremor occurs with diseases of the brain.

The ophthalmologist can distinguish different forms of eye tremors. During the examination, he can determine whether the disorder is dangerous or not. In some cases, surgery can reduce eye tremors.