Home Health eye tremor|nystagmus|visual impairment | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de
Health

eye tremor|nystagmus|visual impairment | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

by admin
eye tremor|nystagmus|visual impairment | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Congenital nystagmus is the more common and occurs in 2 forms: The more common form is the sensory nystagmus, which is associated with a visual impairment. Rarer is that motor nystagmuswhich occurs without visual impairment and in which the visual acuity can usually also reach good to almost normal values.

Some situations can increase eye tremors. For example, one finds an intensification of the nystagmus when looking particularly hard. Physical and psychological stress and stress can also lead to an increase in the nystagmus, which can be particularly noticeable in exam situations. Furthermore, unpleasant glare and sensitivity to light can also lead to an increase in nystagmus.

In the case of acquired nystagmus, the affected person notices the eye trembling, giving the impression that the environment is unstable (shaking images). This is not the case with congenital nystagmus. The patient himself does not notice the eye trembling. Here, however, the usually existing visual impairment is in the foreground. A visual impairment cannot be completely compensated for by glasses, although glasses or contact lenses often improve the visual impression significantly

Eye tremors can result from corneal scars acquired in early childhood, from color blindness, or from defects in the retina or choroid. In adults, eye tremor occurs with diseases of the brain.

The ophthalmologist can distinguish different forms of eye tremors. During the examination, he can determine whether the disorder is dangerous or not. In some cases, surgery can reduce eye tremors.

news-single-additional-info”>

news-single-related row”>

Other topics related to health and medicine

What to do if you are gluten intolerant
Beautiful feet are healthy
Healthy enjoyment with asparagus
See also  Ploaghe, a new digitalized open-air gym

You may also like

Inzaghi chases away the shadow of Conceiçao and...

Site was not found. – Medicine and Health,...

Promoting Peace | International Health

Anxiety and depression: supplements that help, according to...

Bundestag decides on regulation of terminal care

Government, Def in CDM and decisive week for...

Milan, found a family for little Enea

How does the drug that makes you lose...

New Dacia Duster 2023, the half-price SUV at...

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirms the disputed defense...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy