This will be the wedding of Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva

On Saturday, July 8, the wedding of Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva will take place, in an impressive palace located in Aldea del Fresno, Madrid, owned by the Marquise de Griñón and her brother Manolo Falcó. Everything is rigorously prepared for this event that has generated great expectations in recent weeks.

During the last days, the farm was full of activity, with a constant change of personnel, machinery and trucks to finalize the preparations for this wedding, which the couple planned to ensure that it is unforgettable both for them and for the 400 guests who will attend. .

El Ricón, the place where Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva were married

One of the main elements of the wedding is the majestic El Rincón palace, a unique place with almost two centuries of history and impressive gardens that will become the main setting for the “yes, I do”. Tamara and Íñigo will become husband and wife in the farm’s small chapel, which has a capacity for only 12 people. The rest of the guests will follow the ceremony through a large screen installed outside, exquisitely decorated with hundreds of flowers, including hydrangeas and peonies, the bride’s favorite flowers, which were planted especially for this occasion. .

Although 34 degrees are forecast for the time of the wedding, which will take place at 7:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. Argentina), the couple thought of everything and set up several tents in case the day is affected by rain. There, the guests will enjoy a dinner prepared by the prestigious chef Eneko Atxa and his team, who have been working on the farm for several days.

However, before sitting down to the table, guests will be able to enjoy an exclusive welcome cocktail, carefully prepared to every detail. From a showcooking in which attendees will be able to enjoy numerous appetizers prepared at the moment (it is rumored that Tamara could surprise everyone by cooking dressed as a bride), to an exclusive menu of ten cocktails created especially for the occasion, inspired by moments and experiences Specials for newlyweds.

After dinner, the party continues with a DJ and a live music band, which will encourage guests to dance until the wee hours of the morning.

Tamara and Íñigo took measures to protect the exclusivity of their wedding, so their guests were prohibited from using mobile phones. A place was set up in a corner of the farm, where everyone can deposit their devices and use them right there if necessary, to avoid leaks of images of the celebration.

One day away from the long-awaited “yes, I do”, everything is ready in El Rincón. The tents, tables and chairs have already been set up, as well as the luxurious portable toilets that have been placed so that the guests can use them, since the palace baths are very old and are not in a condition to support the influx of this massive wedding.

In the final preparations, this Thursday different vehicles could be observed entering and leaving the farm, including a bus, a truck from a well-known beer brand, and a kitchenware rental van. All these details are being finalized to ensure that Tamara and Íñigo have the wedding of their dreams this Saturday.

Wess Gordon, Carolina Herrera’s designer traveled to accompany Tamara Falcó

Wes Gordon arrived in Madrid by private plane this Thursday, guarding Tamara Falcó’s wedding dress, under the signature of Carolina Herrera. Charming and close, the genius behind the expected bridal look received Europa Press with a wide smile and did not skimp on compliments towards the bride of the year. He has confessed that it has been “incredible” to work with her and has repeated on several occasions that she will be “beautiful” and “very pretty” at her wedding.

He confirmed that Tamara will wear two dresses at her wedding: one for the ceremony and one for the party. Wes Gordon revealed some details about the best kept secret of any bride and mentioned that the dress that she will wear for the wedding will be “white and a mix, very traditional but also very modern.” And surprisingly, the second dress “will not be white.” He insisted that the bride will look “very pretty.”

Also, unlike the issues that arose between the marquise and ‘Sophie et Voilà’, the designer stated that it was “great” to work side by side with Tamara in creating the dresses, as she is “so sweet and so easy. ..”. He anticipated that it will be incredible.

He also paid compliments to Isabel Preysler, who will also be wearing a Carolina Herrera design on the big day. According to him, Preysler will go “colorful and fabulous.” He revealed that she is a beautiful woman and it is very easy to dress her.

In the next few hours, Wes Gordon will have the last test of the dress and this Saturday he will attend the wedding. He acknowledged that it will be a beautiful day and admitted to being excited and happy to be there. He confessed that he “worked very hard” to create the dress in record time, less than two months, between five and six weeks. However, he stated that it was a dream to work with Tamara.

