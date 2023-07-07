Amazon security cameras: early Prime Day deals – Business Insider

PR/Business Insider

On July 11th and 12th, Amazon Prime Day 2023 will once again be one of the biggest shopping events.

Meanwhile, Prime members* can dust off strong discounts and save heavily on many products.

But even now, some Amazon devices such as surveillance cameras from Blink and Ring are drastically reduced, for example the Blink Mini at 20.99 euros* or the Ring Indoor Cam at 39.99 euros*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

during the Amazon Prime Day 2023, on July 11th and 12th, many products from different categories will again be available at lower prices. In addition to power stations, garden tools, televisions and smartphones, you can secure very good offers for surveillance technology. And even now you can already save in this category: Amazon surveillance cameras from Blink and Ring are now partially available at the best prices. We have selected the best deals for you.

Amazon surveillance cameras: Prime members buy particularly cheap on Amazon Prime Day

During the Amazon Prime Day campaign days, numerous Amazon own brands will also be reduced in price. For example, surveillance cameras from Blink or Ring. But even now the following applies: The offers are only available exclusively for Prime members. You can only secure the top prices if you have a membership with Amazon Prime* (8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year).

read too

Early offers for Amazon Prime Day 2023: You can shop these deals now

The best deals on Amazon security cameras on Prime Day 2023

Are you looking for new surveillance technology to secure your apartment and property? Then you can currently dust off worthwhile offers on Amazon. Because there, various products are drastically reduced even before the official Prime Day. We have put together the best deals for Blink and Ring surveillance cameras for you:

Prime Day 2023: Offers exclusive to members only

During Amazon Prime Day 2023, great bargains and low prices are available exclusively for Amazon Prime customers. So if you don’t have a subscription yet, you can quickly register now* and benefit directly from it. You can even use all the advantages for free for the first 30 days. The annual subscription then costs EUR 89.90 (EUR 7.49 per month) and the monthly subscription EUR 8.99.

The most important advantages of Amazon Prime at a glance:

Access to the Prime Day deals Free premium shipping 30 minutes earlier access to lightning deals and price advantages Prime Video and Amazon Music included Price: EUR 8.99 per month, free trial month Apply for Amazon Prime membership now

All Prime Day deal recommendations

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit