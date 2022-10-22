Home Entertainment This year’s first box office “Top Gun 2” announced behind the scenes that Tommy drove the F14 to win the 5th generation fighter – Movie – cnBeta.COM
As this year’s top-grossing film, the air combat cool film “Top Gun 2” has a total box office of nearly 1.5 billion US dollars. Such a dazzling performance makes it still ranked 11th in the global box office history. It is reported that the overseas box office of “Top Gun 2” has accumulated to 766.9 million US dollars, which means that its popularity overseas is far greater than that of the United States.

In order to celebrate the beautiful box office, the official also sent out the behind-the-scenes production of “Top Gun 2”. It can be seen that Tom, in order to show the real environment, personally flew the fighter.

In fact, there is a reason why “Top Gun 2” is a global hit. If you just watch this blockbuster, the scene is really powerful. It was shot with a real plane, no CGI fake stuff, and a real fighter jet. It’s still “Lincoln” The filming was carried out on the aircraft carrier “CVN 72”, and 6 IMAX-level 6K full-frame cameras were set up in the cabin for framing. Joseph Kosinski, the director of “Tron” and “Forgotten War”, took it very real and domineering. .

In fact, Brother Tom also said on the spot that everyone learns first on the spot, and then shoots on the fighter plane. That’s how the F14’s free and easy victory over the 5th generation fighter plane comes from…

