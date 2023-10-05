THRONEHAMMER – New song “Shieldbreaker” from the upcoming album “Kingslayer”

THRONEHAMMER is releasing another new song, “Shieldbreaker,” from the upcoming album “Kingslayer,” which will be released worldwide on November 3rd, 2023 via Supreme Chaos Records.



The nine epic works on THRONEHAMMER’s “Kingslayer” surprise with the band’s most versatile material to date, with more force than ever before, with big riffs that unfold to the full in every piece. Unashamed doom metal ethos meets destruction and impetuous devastation, reminiscences of Paradise Lost, Bathory, Slayer, Katatonia, Bolt Thrower, Amorphis, Candlemass, Celtic Frost and even traces of post-rock. All of this can be discovered in THRONEHAMMER’s new oppressively epic album “Kingslayer”.

The Doom command around the singer Kat is developing significantly further and can even top its predecessor “Incantation Rites”. The epic lyrics do the rest, and the vocals are also a step more versatile than before. Daniel Kaufman (ex Mindrot, ex Dystopia, ex Eyes of Fire, Destroy Judas) joins us as a guest on vocals on the song “Sacrosanct Grounds”. A powerful sound that leaves no questions unanswered plays its part. The album was mastered by Patrick Engel / Temple Of Disharmony (Asphyx, Candlemass, Darkthrone, Tiamat, Dissection, Trouble, Slayer). On the overlong “Kingslayer” there are shades of different genres and yet every track is clearly a THRONEHAMMER track.

“Kingslayer” will be released worldwide on November 3rd, 2023 via Supreme Chaos Records.

You can enjoy the second single “Shieldbreaker” here!



The band about the song: „The track „Kingslayer“ is absolutely skull-crushing and will ensure maximum head-banging from the hordes.“

„Kingslayer“ Tracklist:

Reign of Steel

Kingslayer

Sacrosanct Grounds

Echoes of forgotten Battles

Shieldbreaker

Mortal Spheres

Triumphant Emperor

Halcyon Days of Yore

Ascension

Game time 73:53

“Kingslayer” can now be pre-ordered HERE:

Line-Up:

Kat Shevil Gillham – Vocals

Stuart “Bootsy” West – Gitarre

Tim Hammersmith – guitar

Uwe Void – Bass

Markus Ströhlein – drums

Band-Links:

