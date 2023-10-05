Home » THRONEHAMMER – New song “Shieldbreaker” from the upcoming album “Kingslayer”
Entertainment

THRONEHAMMER – New song “Shieldbreaker” from the upcoming album “Kingslayer”

by admin
THRONEHAMMER – New song “Shieldbreaker” from the upcoming album “Kingslayer”

THRONEHAMMER is releasing another new song, “Shieldbreaker,” from the upcoming album “Kingslayer,” which will be released worldwide on November 3rd, 2023 via Supreme Chaos Records.

The nine epic works on THRONEHAMMER’s “Kingslayer” surprise with the band’s most versatile material to date, with more force than ever before, with big riffs that unfold to the full in every piece. Unashamed doom metal ethos meets destruction and impetuous devastation, reminiscences of Paradise Lost, Bathory, Slayer, Katatonia, Bolt Thrower, Amorphis, Candlemass, Celtic Frost and even traces of post-rock. All of this can be discovered in THRONEHAMMER’s new oppressively epic album “Kingslayer”.

The Doom command around the singer Kat is developing significantly further and can even top its predecessor “Incantation Rites”. The epic lyrics do the rest, and the vocals are also a step more versatile than before. Daniel Kaufman (ex Mindrot, ex Dystopia, ex Eyes of Fire, Destroy Judas) joins us as a guest on vocals on the song “Sacrosanct Grounds”. A powerful sound that leaves no questions unanswered plays its part. The album was mastered by Patrick Engel / Temple Of Disharmony (Asphyx, Candlemass, Darkthrone, Tiamat, Dissection, Trouble, Slayer). On the overlong “Kingslayer” there are shades of different genres and yet every track is clearly a THRONEHAMMER track.

“Kingslayer” will be released worldwide on November 3rd, 2023 via Supreme Chaos Records.

You can enjoy the second single “Shieldbreaker” here!

The band about the song: „The track „Kingslayer“ is absolutely skull-crushing and will ensure maximum head-banging from the hordes.“

„Kingslayer“ Tracklist:

Reign of Steel
Kingslayer
Sacrosanct Grounds
Echoes of forgotten Battles
Shieldbreaker
Mortal Spheres
Triumphant Emperor
Halcyon Days of Yore
Ascension

Game time 73:53

See also  Wang Shiling has changed a lot, and Li Xiang posted a photo with a dynamic and beautiful girl who loves sports and self-discipline! _Wang Yuelun_Success_Netizens

“Kingslayer” can now be pre-ordered HERE:

Line-Up:
Kat Shevil Gillham – Vocals
Stuart “Bootsy” West – Gitarre
Tim Hammersmith – guitar
Uwe Void – Bass
Markus Ströhlein – drums

Band-Links:

The post THRONEHAMMER – New song “Shieldbreaker” from the upcoming album “Kingslayer” appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

US Government Orders Immediate Reinforcement of Border Wall...

Jon Fosse’s musical neo-Norwegian

Chow Yun-fat Receives Asian Filmmaker Award at 28th...

Blood Python – Thunder City – Album Review

Revelations and Reflections: Inside David Beckham’s Complex Journey

De Giovanni says goodbye to public commitments: “Enough,...

Solid as a Rock: An Unmissable Movie Thrilling...

“What we do is look for our own...

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Celebrating Latin Music’s...

Gherardo Felloni: «Fashion must give joy, not give...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy