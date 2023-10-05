DAB adapter Auvisio FMX-680 in the test: retrofitting digital radio & Bluetooth in the car

DAB+ will sooner or later replace conventional FM as a standard. However, older vehicles in particular do not always have digital radio reception options. If you’re afraid of the expensive replacement of your car radio, you can use an inexpensive DAB receiver to retrofit it.

The DAB receiver from Auvisio, a Pearl brand, belongs to this category. The model FMX-680 (ZX-1720) serves as a receiver for the digital radio and is attached to the cockpit like a smartphone holder (guide) or a navigation system. The power is supplied via an adapter for the cigarette lighter in the car. The device transmits the sound to the car radio via an AUX cable; an FM transmitter is also available as an alternative. The Auvisio FMX-680 is also suitable as a Bluetooth adapter for a smartphone in the car (guide).

Design & workmanship



The housing is made entirely of plastic. Overall, the workmanship of the DAB receiver is simple, but without appearing inferior. The front of the device is almost square, with strongly rounded corners. The upper area houses the display with relatively large bezels. In the lower third there is a rotary control (M wheel) and four other buttons. All connections (AUX-In, AUX-Out, micro-USB for power supply and antenna) are located on the right side. The dimensions are 7.4 × 8.6 × 2.7 cm.

Montage



There are two different mounts to choose from for attaching the DAB receiver from Auvisio: one with a suction cup and one for the ventilation slots in the car. The desired holder is plugged into the back of the receiver.

A micro-USB port is used for power supply; a cable with a USB-A port and a 12-volt adapter are included. Before use, users must attach the included antenna to the windshield and then plug it into the device. There is a removable adhesive film on the front part of the antenna for convenient attachment. Unfortunately, cable clutter cannot be avoided with the Auvisio FMX-680 (ZX-1720).

Setup & operation



The instructions for use are somewhat rudimentary, even if they are at least available in German. Once the DAB receiver is plugged in, connected to the antenna and switched on, it is time to start the station search. To do this, press and hold the TX button or look for this option in the settings using the Info/Menu button. After just under a minute, the first transmitters should be found, provided that the antenna is positioned correctly and is receiving signals.

The rotary switch in the middle is used to select the station. The adapter can store up to 60 channels in total. To store the desired station, select it using the rotary wheel and then press the preset button for several seconds. You then select the desired storage location using the M wheel and then confirm it by briefly pressing it. To see an overview of all saved stations, briefly press Preset.

You can access the settings using the info menu button. As already mentioned, here you can start a new station search, select different color modes for the menus, configure the button lighting or activate traffic news. The button in the M wheel then serves as the enter key. Overall, the condition doesn’t seem very intuitive to us, but after a short time of getting used to it, you’ll literally get the hang of it.

Features



The core function is the ability to receive digital radio (DAB+) via the supplied antenna. To connect to the car radio, there is an AUX-Out and cable available, which can be connected to the input of the car radio. If the radio does not have this connection option, the integrated FM transmitter comes into play. This transmits audio signals via an FM frequency.

To use the FM transmitter, first press the TX button and then use the M wheel to set the desired frequency on the receiver. You then look for these in the car radio. However, the connection was not particularly reliable in the test. The sound quality is also significantly worse than via cable.

The DAB transceiver also offers Bluetooth to connect the smartphone to the device. For example, you can play music from your smartphone via the car radio. The adapter is also suitable as a telephone device for a cell phone. If you get a call while driving, you select the telephone button. You can now hear the person you are talking to via the car radio. Since the adapter itself does not have its own microphone, the caller cannot always understand you well due to driving noise. A Bluetooth connection between the DAB receiver and the radio is not possible.

The tuner’s color display shows station names, song titles and artists. MP3 playback is also possible, and there is a slot for microSD cards. External audio sources can also be connected to the adapter via AUX-In. There are two USB-A ports on the adapter for the 12-volt plug. This allows you to charge your smartphone while using the DAB receiver.

DAB adapter Auvisio FMX-680 – photo gallery

Preis



The RRP is actually 180 euros, but you can now get the DAB receiver from Auvisio for under 80 euros. The currently best price of 77 Euro is available on Ebay.

Conclusion



As an adapter, the Auvisio FMX-680 is an affordable way to supply the older car radio with DAB+ and at the same time establish a Bluetooth connection with the smartphone. This makes the device interesting for owners of older vehicles. The sound quality via cable is excellent, but transmission via the integrated FM transmitter is less reliable. Pleasing: All required accessories are included in the scope of delivery.

