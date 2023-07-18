INNtöne Jazz Festival – mica – music austria

This year, from July 21st to 23rd, the INNône Jazz Festival in Diersbach in the Innviertel is experiencing its 37th edition. And how could it be otherwise, with another outstanding music program.

As usual, the range of music this year is characterized by an extremely high quality and musical breadth. Paul Zauner, the organizer of the annual festival, has once again succeeded in putting together three extremely different and multifaceted concert evenings that leave nothing to be desired and in terms of variety and topicality need fear no comparison with similar festivals. When programming, Zauner always makes sure to ensure a balanced mix of big and lesser-known names as well as national and international artists in order to be able to offer the greatest possible variety in this respect as well. The success proves Paul Zauner right, because the festival attracts a large number of visitors to Upper Austria every year.

Program open air stage

Freitag, 21. July 2023

19:00 Austrian Syndicate

20:45 Marilyn Mazur’s Shamania

22:30 Balanescu Quartet

Saturday 22nd July 2023

12:00 Helga Plankensteiner Jelly Roll plays Morton

14:00 Hermon Mehari Asmara

16:00 Nut

18:00 Zara McFarlane

20:00 Mette Henriette

22:00 Renato Borghetti

Sunday 23 July 2023

12:00 Brass Mask

14:00 Johanna Summerer

16:00 Xhosa Cole Quartet

18:00 Freight Train

20:00 Salesny & Aufmesser’s „Charles Mingus 100″

22:00 Old Farka Toure

Program concert barn

Friday, July 21, 2023

9:45 p.m. and midnight Sweet Emma Jam mit Chanda Rule

Saturday 22nd July 2023

13:00 and 15:00 Luisa Sobral

17:00 and 19:00 Jumping Jungle & Youth Jam Lab

21:00 and 23:00 Janice Harrington Gospel & Blues Band

Sunday 23 July 2023

13:00 and 15:00 Jumping Jungle & Youth Jam Lab

17:00 and 19:00 XXXX

21:00 and 23:00 Janice Harrington Gospel & Blues Band

Programm St. Pigs Pub

Friday June 21, 2023

20:00 Janice Harrington

9:45 p.m. and midnight NY Blue Note Quintet

Saturday 22nd July 2023

17:00 and 19:00 Valdobbiadene Jazz Ensemble

21:00 and 23:00 NY Blue Note Quintet

Sunday 23 July 2023

18:00 and 20:00 NY Blue Note Quintet

16:00 and 22:00 Valdobbiadene Jazz Ensemble

Blue Horse Blues Club

Blues jam every night

In the tent in the yard

Breakfast with The Wirtshausen Ensemble – Gotthard Wagner (violin, vocals) and the blues duo The Adel – Graf Lhotzky (e guitar, vocals), HG Guternig (tuba, potente)

Sunday 23 July 2023

11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m

children’s program

Saturday, July 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m

Sunday, July 23, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m

++++

Links:

InnTÖNE Jazz Festival

InnTÖNE Jazz Festival (Facebook)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

