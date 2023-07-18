INNtöne Jazz Festival – mica – music austria

This year, from July 21st to 23rd, the INNône Jazz Festival in Diersbach in the Innviertel is experiencing its 37th edition. And how could it be otherwise, with another outstanding music program.
As usual, the range of music this year is characterized by an extremely high quality and musical breadth. Paul Zauner, the organizer of the annual festival, has once again succeeded in putting together three extremely different and multifaceted concert evenings that leave nothing to be desired and in terms of variety and topicality need fear no comparison with similar festivals. When programming, Zauner always makes sure to ensure a balanced mix of big and lesser-known names as well as national and international artists in order to be able to offer the greatest possible variety in this respect as well. The success proves Paul Zauner right, because the festival attracts a large number of visitors to Upper Austria every year.
Program open air stage
Freitag, 21. July 2023
19:00 Austrian Syndicate
20:45 Marilyn Mazur’s Shamania
22:30 Balanescu Quartet
Saturday 22nd July 2023
12:00 Helga Plankensteiner Jelly Roll plays Morton
14:00 Hermon Mehari Asmara
16:00 Nut
18:00 Zara McFarlane
20:00 Mette Henriette
22:00 Renato Borghetti
Sunday 23 July 2023
12:00 Brass Mask
14:00 Johanna Summerer
16:00 Xhosa Cole Quartet
18:00 Freight Train
20:00 Salesny & Aufmesser’s „Charles Mingus 100″
22:00 Old Farka Toure
Program concert barn
Friday, July 21, 2023
9:45 p.m. and midnight Sweet Emma Jam mit Chanda Rule
Saturday 22nd July 2023
13:00 and 15:00 Luisa Sobral
17:00 and 19:00 Jumping Jungle & Youth Jam Lab
21:00 and 23:00 Janice Harrington Gospel & Blues Band
Sunday 23 July 2023
13:00 and 15:00 Jumping Jungle & Youth Jam Lab
17:00 and 19:00 XXXX
21:00 and 23:00 Janice Harrington Gospel & Blues Band
Programm St. Pigs Pub
Friday June 21, 2023
20:00 Janice Harrington
9:45 p.m. and midnight NY Blue Note Quintet
Saturday 22nd July 2023
17:00 and 19:00 Valdobbiadene Jazz Ensemble
21:00 and 23:00 NY Blue Note Quintet
Sunday 23 July 2023
18:00 and 20:00 NY Blue Note Quintet
16:00 and 22:00 Valdobbiadene Jazz Ensemble
Blue Horse Blues Club
Blues jam every night
In the tent in the yard
Breakfast with The Wirtshausen Ensemble – Gotthard Wagner (violin, vocals) and the blues duo The Adel – Graf Lhotzky (e guitar, vocals), HG Guternig (tuba, potente)
Sunday 23 July 2023
11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m
children’s program
Saturday, July 22, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m
Sunday, July 23, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m
