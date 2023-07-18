Greentech Solar goes Acker – many solar systems planned on arable land

More and more solar systems are planned on farmland: Photovoltaic systems are being planned on more and more farmland in Saxony-Anhalt. According to data from the Ministry of Infrastructure, there are currently solar systems on around 1,900 hectares of open space. These are therefore not installed on house roofs. This corresponds to around 0.09 percent of the total area of ​​the country.

Another 3,800 hectares are currently being planned, as the ministry announced at the request of the German Press Agency. According to the data, the majority of this, around 70 percent, is on previously agricultural land.

Farmers are more skeptical

According to the state development plan of 2010, however, the installation of photovoltaic systems on agricultural land should be avoided as far as possible.

Saxony-Anhalt’s farmers’ president, Olaf Feuerborn, sees this with mixed feelings, as he told the “Mitteldeutsche Zeitung”.

“On the one hand, agriculture can and should make an important contribution to the energy transition, on the other hand we have to be careful not to lose the best soil for food production.”

Greentech PV: Agri-photovoltaic plants hardly popular

So-called agri-photovoltaic systems, i.e. solar systems that allow energy production and agriculture to be used jointly, are currently of little importance.

According to data from the Ministry of Infrastructure, the proportion of the planned new area is just under 25 percent of all newly planned facilities. Larger areas with solar systems are currently being planned, especially in the districts of Anhalt-Bitterfeld, Börde and Mansfeld-Südharz.