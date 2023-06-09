THULCANDRA

Hail The Abyss

(Blackened Death Metal) Label: Napalm Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 19.05.2023

THULCANDA celebrate their 20th anniversary this year and what better way to celebrate than with a new album! Some release Best Of records on such occasions, but the Bavarian Blackened Death Metallers have come up with new tracks for it. The work is entitled “Hail The Abyss” and it will be interesting to see what abysses really open up.

Right from the start it gets down to business powerfully and the heavy growls intensify this flair, but melodic additions are interspersed again and again so that the melodic character is preserved. The second track is the title track and things get a lot faster here than before, but the guitar instrumental track “At Night” gives your ears a rest. That doesn’t hurt either, because “Velvet Damnation” is very rhythmic, but still heavy-duty.

The following tracks offer the usual mix of brute and occasionally melodic tones, but shortly before the end there is another magical instrumental piece called “In Darkness We Descend” which almost seamlessly merges into the last track “The Final Closure”, where, however, after After a while the powerful tones take over the command again, but in a relatively slow way of playing, which creates a very haunting, atmospheric flair.

THULCANDRA once again offer a very successful mix of hard-hitting and melodic, with the former dominating. Anyone who has known and appreciates the band for a while will certainly enjoy “Hail The Abyss” a lot, and those who have never heard of the Germans but appreciate the genre should certainly risk an ear.

Tracklist „Hail The Abyss“:

1. In The Eye Of Heaven

2. Hail The Abyss

3. At Night

4. Velvet Damnation

5. On The Wings Of Cosmic Fire

6. Acheronian Cult

7. As I Walk Through The Gateway

8. Blood Of Slaves

9. In Darkness We Descend

10. The Final Closure

Total playing time: 48:21

Band-Links:

THULCANDRA – Hail The Abyss LineUp: Steffen Kummerer (Vocals, Guitar) M. Delastik (Guitar) Carsten Schorn (bass) Erebor (Drums) 8.5 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “THULCANDRA – Hail The Abyss”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/thulcandra_hailtheabyss.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “8.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Metalmama”

}

}}

The post THULCANDRA – Hail The Abyss appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

