Thunder Horse – After The Fall – Album Review

Thunder Horse – After The Fall

Origin: United States

Release: 21.07.2023

Label: Ripple Music

Duration: 39:47

Genre: Stoner Rock / Doom / Psych Rock / Heavy Metal

The Orange Amp Worshiper Thunder Horse from Texas publish with After The Fall their third album this month, which comes with a successful mixture of stoner rock, doom, psych rock and heavy metal as well as a strong cover artwork. Listening to the record makes you want to see the guys live so much that it’s a real pleasure, but read for yourself:

After a short, ethereal intro, the groovy opener and title track start rocking hard After The Fall.

Stephen Bishops great grater voice fits perfectly to the powerful stoner riffs and thundering drums. In the exciting middle part, after a short digression into doom-like spheres, there follows a really epic solo escalation that invites you to indulge, awesome!

monolith of variety

New Normal takes a similar line, whereas Monolith with aggressive rap, punky energy and a surprising break in the middle. The solos in this song are also top notch, generally the guitar sound is nice and dry and raw, which suits the atmosphere of the album very well.

Balladesk it goes on, with The Other Sidewhich somehow also carries slight Alice Cooper vibes, but at just over two minutes it’s more of an interlude than a complete song.

Sluggishly doomy fry Thunder Horse us then Apocalypse in your face, with imploringly combative vocals and pounding drums. The thing turns into a devilishly good headbanger, like a slo-mo variant of Slayer somehow.

Charisma, energy and fantastic guitar work

Inner Demon convinces again with fat drum work, wacky guitar parts and charismatic vocals, music to drift off into other spheres.

Mysterious and melodic follows along Aberdeen the smash hit of the album: everything fits here, from the semi-acoustic intro to the grandiose twin guitar work, to the driving rhythms and great solos. An entertaining, super catchy hammer song that you can’t get out of your ear canals!

Finally, the successful rounds Requiem an album bursting with power and joy of playing perfectly.

Conclusion

Thunder Horse have with After the Fall released a piece of stoner rock / metal that convinces with fat riffs, powerful vocals, luxuriant solos and energetic rhythm work in its entirety!

8,5 / 10

Line Up

Stephen Bishop – guitar and vocals

T.C. Connally – Lead Gitarre

Dave Crow – Bass

Jason ‘Shakes’ West – drums

Tracklist

01. After The Fall

02. New Normal

03. Monolith

04. The Other Side

05. Apocalypse

06. Inner Demon

07. Aberdeen

08. Requiem

Links

Thunder Horse website

Facebook Thunder Horse

