According to foreign media reports, Zoe Deutch, Kendrick Sampson, Ray Nicholson and Shay Mitchell starred in the romantic comedy “Tiffany’s “Gift” released stills, some dislocations, and launched on Amazon on December 9.

Based on Melissa Hill’s novel of the same name, it focuses on two couples: Rachel and Gary are happy together, but have no plans to move on to the next stage; single father Ethan meets first woman he loves after losing his wife Vanessa, ready to propose to her. Two very different men buy bracelets and rings for their beloved ladies at Tiffany’s in New York, but when their shopping bags are mixed up, it sparks a series of twists and unexpected discoveries that intertwine their lives , take them on the path destined, in the romantic atmosphere of the festival, love is full of surprises like life.

Directed by Darryl Wayne (“Band-Aid”, “Lola Confrontation”), written by Tamara Chester (“Girls Want Revolution”, “After”), and produced by Rishi Witherspoon.

