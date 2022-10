NEW YORK – «The bird is free»: the first twitter posted by the new Twitter patron was enough to open the cages. Those of hate propagators. As we know, Elon Musk on Thursday evening completed the $ 44 billion purchase of the microblogging social network founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006, just in time to avoid the trial so that he would not back down from his own offer. due to non-compliance with the agreements, it was suspended until Friday).