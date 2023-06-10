Timberland x icebreaker officially launched the first joint shoes and clothing series | Hypebeast

Timberland has joined hands with New Zealand outdoor clothing brand icebreaker for the first time to create a joint series, centering on the theme of “the future is nature”, combining icebreaker’s natural fibers and soft geometric lines with Timberland’s consistent outdoor aesthetics, bringing a series of classic and durable shoes clothing items.

In terms of footwear, the two sides chose Trailquest sneakers as a blueprint. The upper made of leather and ReBOTL™ fabric containing at least 50% recycled plastic provides excellent waterproof performance. The sole is made of 75% renewable bio-based EVA. It is worth noting that The side is also trimmed with icebreaker’s signature merino wool.

The clothing part covers T-Shirt, coats, knitted shorts and vests, etc., all of which are made of natural fibers such as merino wool, durable cotton and tencel. Like the shoes, the colors are wheat, earth, Low-saturated natural tones such as sand run through.