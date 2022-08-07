Original title: Today in History | Performance art theorist Stanislavsky dies

On August 7, 1938, Stanislavsky died. Stanislavsky is a well-known performing arts theorist. He devoted his life to drama experimental teaching and theoretical summary work. He wrote the famous “Actor’s Self-cultivation”, and enriched the inner experience with “physical movement method”. The drama system, eventually became the founder of a major drama system in the world.

On January 5, 1863, Stanislavsky (née Aleksayev) was born into a wealthy businessman family in Moscow. In 1877, he began his career as an actor on the stage of the family amateur theater. In 1885, he took the stage name Stanislavsky. At the end of 1888, he founded the Art and Literature Association and its affiliated theater troupe with some celebrities in the Moscow literary and art circles, and gradually completed the transition from amateur actors to professional actors. In June 1897, Stanislavsky held a historic meeting with Nemirovich-Danchenko and decided to create a new type of theater, the Moscow Art Theater. In October 1898, the Moscow Art Theater was announced with the premiere of the historical tragedy "Tsar Fyodor Ivanovich" directed by Stanislavsky. A month later, Stanislavsky and Danchenko co-directed Chekhov's famous drama "The Seagull" with a sensational success, marking the birth of a new genre of realistic drama. As Stanislavsky later concluded: "If the line of historical drama leads us to external realism, then the line of intuition and emotion leads us to inner realism."

