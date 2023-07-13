Home » Today the new increase for the state of Neuquén will be known
Today the new increase for the state of Neuquén will be known

The provincial government must face a new increase with the payment of salaries this monthcorresponding to the cumulative inflation between May and June. Although the final data will be released today, when INDEC and the Neuquén Statistics and Census Department release the CPI corresponding to last month, it will very possibly be above 14%.

The personnel plant takes almost two thirds of the current income that the province has and the automatic update scheme ends up liquefying a good part of the increases that are obtained due to the improvement in collection and royalties.

So far this year, three salary increases have already been paid to the more than 60,000 state workers: the first corresponded to the inflation in January and was 6.45%; the second for the February-March bimester amounted to 14,9%; and that corresponding to April inflation was 8,67%.

In June, the province’s wage bill was around 39,000 million pesos, so an average increase of 14% would take it to approximately 44,500 million.


