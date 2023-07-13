Gasoline is a blocking stone for Monagas producers

The representative of the National Confederation of Farmers and Ranchers (Confagan)José Agustín Campos, asserted that the shortage of gasoline in the country has become a blocking stone for producers who need to transfer their products to different levels.

«Gasoline has become the blood that pumps in our hearts and is one of the stumbling blocks for the development of the sector, fuel means the transport of merchandise, goods, people, the exchange of goods and services between the countryside and the city,” he said.

700 million liters decreased

He went on to say that in Venezuela more than 600 million liters of gasoline were consumed per year, “it consumed more than 700 million liters of diesel per year and that fell by very significant percentages, we hope to correct this in Venezuela, because we know that the deficit of gasoline is solved with gasoline and the diesel deficit is solved with diesel and one of the aspirations that we have as leaders, producers and citizens is that PDVSA can have the production capacity to stabilize this issue that plays with the development and production of the country» .

He stressed that the conferences that are held do not solve but alleviate and we must look for those paths so that the machinery of the productive sector does not stop.

He highlighted, among other things, that despite the difficulties in supplying gasoline, private producers are promoting the agricultural sector at its different levels from their capacities together with the government, such as the strengthening of the fertilizer brand so as to stop being leveraged by the state.

Promote brands

“We are on this path, to give positive news to our state and with the objective of growing and contributing to the gross domestic product of Venezuela, providing animal and vegetable protein, having public and private institutions.”

In this sense, they invite you to discover a new brand of quality fertilizers that will boost the productive sector of the state. Monagasdespite the difficult economic circumstances in the country, as indicated by the president of the Confederation at the national level.

Regarding the new brand of fertilizers that they offer to the producer, Campos stressed that Confagan has distribution capacity nationwide.

private industry supports

The rancher highlighted that the private industry is supporting and betting on agricultural and producer development from the field, especially in the Monagas state, making economic, logistical and organizational efforts based on a task of those who believe in Venezuelan agriculture, in the public institution, in the private institution and in the productive force of the country.

Campos stated that they hope to continue working within the framework of producing offers that strengthen the levels of internal supply and at the same time work based on an exportable offer that strengthens the Venezuelan economy, taking into account that Monagas has everything to achieve better levels of production.

Monaguense benefits

«Monagas has more than one thousand five hundred kilometers of river, more than 900 thousand hectares for agriculture, more than 350 thousand hectares for plant agriculture, more than 600 thousand hectares for agroforestry activity, the first oil producing state in Venezuela, the first producer of roots and tubers in the country, the second largest producer of oil palm, with the potential to become the first producer of soybeans in Venezuela, the second largest producer of honey, legumes, which are great added values ​​of Monagas,” he listed. fields.

Confagan comes to promote a new brand of fertilizers

Read Also:

Protection committees will have the power to ensure the integrity of children

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

