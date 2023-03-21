The forecast for today

For this day the weather forecast for the city of lights up indicates scattered clouds with a maximum temperature of 22 °C and a minimum temperature of 13 °C.

The humidity will be 88% and the probability of rain is 0%.

The winds will reach gusts of up to 6 km / h.

What is expected for tomorrow

For tomorrow, maximum temperatures are expected to be around 26 °C and minimum temperatures of 13 °C with a humidity of 93%.

The weather in the city of Zapala

In Zapala, the summer is warm, dry, and mostly clear, the winter is cold, snowy, windy, and partly cloudy. Over the course of the year, the temperature ranges from -2°C to 25°C and rarely drops below -6°C or rises above 29°C.

