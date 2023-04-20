TOD’S joins hands with well-known photographer TIM WALKER to present the creative video project The Art of Craftsmanship

In April 2023, TOD’S teamed up with internationally renowned photographer Tim Walker to present The Art of Craftsmanship creative video project, praising the exquisite Italian craftsmanship represented by TOD’S.

The inheritance of craftsmanship and the excellent quality made in Italy have always been the original intention of TOD’S brand. The ultimate pursuit of quality and excellence in details are the best embodiment of the exquisite skills and experience inheritance of TOD’S craftsmen.

When the creativity of photographer Tim Walker collided with TOD’S’ proud tradition of craftsmanship, a set of creative narratives composed of images and videos unfolded. From the legendary Di Bag series of bags to the classic Gommino sneakers, The Art of Craftsmanship traces back to the birth of TOD’S iconic products with a playful and surreal perspective. Leather cutting, sewing, and polishing are all important processes in handcraft production, and the tools used by craftsmen are the protagonists in the photographer’s lens. Using contemporary language and unique imagination, Tim Walker brings these everyday tools to amazing life.

Each image in The Art of Craftsmanship’s creative imaging project tells a story of quality and tradition. Through each of the photos, we can understand the tools used to create every TOD’S product, and let our thoughts extend on top of that—the hands that use these tools to create TOD’S boutique products, and the experience and wisdom passed down from generation to generation, become ingenious The best portrayal of art.

Mr. Diego Della Valle, founder and president of TOD’S Group, said: “Italian lifestyle and excellent craftsmanship are the core values ​​of TOD’S. Through the interpretation of photographer Tim Walker, we can convey these brand cores to them in the language of the younger generation. “

“In an increasingly digital world where many things are mass-produced by machines, the value of craftsmanship is invaluable. The people I meet at TOD’S and their stories are my real inspiration.” Photographer Tim Walker Say so.

Every photo can make people deeply feel the power of art and beauty, professional skills and outstanding results. All these are the symbols of real values. Now even the youngest group has rediscovered the charm of these values, and TOD’S It is also famous for this.

The Art of Craftsmanship creative video project will be published on multiple platforms and during Milan Design Week 2023, in the Cavallerizze exhibition hall of the Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology (Museo Nazionale Scienza e Tecnologia Leonardo da Vinci) from April 19 Hold an exhibition. The exhibition will be open to the public until Saturday 22 April, after which the project will tour around the world.

project team:

Project Photography: Tim Walker

Project Video: Emma Dalzell Khan

Behind the scenes photography and video: Tony Ivanov