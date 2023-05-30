Tolosa Paz: “There is no possibility of avoiding the STEP”

The Minister of Social Development, Victoria Toulouse Peacereiterated his request for primaries in the official party in view of the Elections 2023. He also pointed out to the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massaas the only leader who asks for a single list to choose the presidential candidate.

“I think that there is no possibility of avoiding the scenario that is being built, which is PASO. I speak with governors and mayors and everyone asks”the official emphasized this Monday, May 29.

The official highlighted that several leaders and officials of the Frente de Todos support the celebration of the PASO: “This is clearly expressed Daniel Scioli in a clear and forceful position. Also (Augustine) Rossi that was launched this afternoon, makes it explicit Jean Grabois and He has also been saying it publicly maximum kirchner”.

“I travel through Argentina and each and every one I come across tells me that ‘If neither Alberto nor Cristina are candidates, then there is no synthesis‘”, said the official in dialogue Radio With You.

Regarding the son of the vice president, Tolosa Paz maintained that before resolving the candidacies, the Frente de Todos must resolve its government plan. “It is an instrument -the STEP-, It’s like the guitar It depends who grabs it, it sounds good or it sounds bad,” he explained.

“So crI think that in order not to depend so much on the virtues of the guitarist, it is best to have a good score and the score must be a good government program that is by STEP or by synthesis, it is fulfilled as of December 10, 2023,” he added.

Red telephone for Victoria Tolosa Paz

Likewise, Tolosa Paz raised concerns about how unity could be achieved after a PASO scenario in which a candidate backed by Cristina Kirchneras Edward “Wado” of Peterbe the main competitor.

“If we have to go to STEP against Wado, it does not mean that the next day we hug and let’s walk together. There is an empathy, which is that we are in the Front of All, that we have different positions and that the best way to settle them is with the popular vote ”.

For the minister, defining the candidacies in the PASO does not have to leave injuries. “We are in another stage, the actors are different and we understand politics as a construction that has to be of the utmost,” she reflected.

Regarding the closure of lists, Tolosa Paz highlighted the importance of incorporating and represent minorities neglected by society in elections. “By the 14th it will be constituted a front with rules of the game, that define what the floor is and what is the proportionality that those of us who say that there is an integration that allows us to reach October 28 all united, ”he said.

They demanded that the Court suspend the PASO in the Province and prevent the re-election of Buenos Aires mayors

In addition, he added that the objective is “give volume to the Front of All and a possibility of channeling the diversity of views” that the space had “in the last three years”.

Finally, Tolosa Paz made a request to the head of the PJ Congress, the governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán: “He has the enormous task of reflect the will of all congressmen that we gave him the confidence to be able to establish constitutional rules of the game and with a look that Peronism always had, of representation of minorities,” he said.

BR/ff