Tom Wood Collaborates with Pokémon to Launch Exclusive Jewelry Collection

Norwegian jewelry brand Tom Wood has joined forces with Pokémon to create an exciting collection of accessories. The collaboration captures the essence of the popular character Pikachu, bringing its expression and movements to life in the form of stunning jewelry pieces. The collection features three different designs: “Shy,” “Happy,” and “Hello.” Customers can choose from two styles crafted from either gold or silver.

Mona Jensen, the founder of Tom Wood, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The Pokémon and Tom Wood collaboration embodies our brand’s playful spirit and exceptional craftsmanship. I hope that this collection brings joy and happiness to our customers.”

The highly anticipated Tom Wood x “Pokémon” joint accessories series is set to launch on September 28. Customers can find the collection on Tom Wood’s official website and at DOVER STREET MARKET GINZA (DSMG). Those who are interested in acquiring these unique pieces should keep a close eye on the release date.

This partnership between Tom Wood and Pokémon showcases the merging of two beloved brands, creating a collection that is sure to catch the attention of fans worldwide. With its combination of high-quality craftsmanship and playful design, the collection promises to be a hit among jewelry enthusiasts and Pokémon fans alike. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of this exciting collaboration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

