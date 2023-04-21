Tongliang District Cultural Center Volunteer Service Team Actively “Cultivates Culture” in Urban and Rural Areas- Correspondent-Hualong.com

Hualong.com-New Chongqing Client News (Correspondent: Zhao Wuqiang and Li Lala) In the afternoon, at the second mulberry picking festival held in Shixin Village, Damiao Town, Tongliang District, Chongqing City, Tongliang District Cultural Center “culture” amateur Thousands of spectators and tourists enjoyed a feast of literature and art with the performances presented by the volunteer service team of the backbone of literature and art.

Art volunteers performed in the village.Photo by correspondent Zhao Wuqiang

At the performance site, the members of the amateur literature and art backbone voluntary service team of the district cultural center “Cultivation of Culture” were all full of energy. They used songs, dances, poetry recitations, music allegro, male solos, saxophone performances, and cheongsam shows successively. In other forms, classic programs such as “Beautiful China“, “Sounding Oath from Generation to Generation”, “Red Star Follows Me to Fight”, “Five-Star Red Flag”, “I Love You China” and “Red Plum Praise” were presented to the audience. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has penetrated into the hearts of the masses and enriched their spiritual life.

Among the volunteers participating in the performance, some are retired cadres of government agencies, some are retired employees of enterprises, and some are community residents. Under the organization of the District Cultural Center, they set up 8 “Culture” amateur literature and art backbone volunteer service teams, went deep into communities, enterprises, schools, and villages, and passed the party’s voice to the grassroots in the form of cultural performances. Among them, “planted” into the hearts of the masses, and was highly praised by the masses.

In recent years, the Tongliang District Cultural Center has attached great importance to the brand building of mass cultural activities, and has continued to expand public cultural services to the grassroots. It has innovatively established 8 “culture” amateur literary and art backbone volunteer service teams, using forms that the masses love to hear and see. The tentacles of publicity extend to the grassroots to meet the urgent needs of the masses for cultural and spiritual nourishment.

“Our more than 20 team members share common literary and artistic hobbies and enthusiasm for serving the masses. Everyone writes, arranges and performs on their own. The programs are rich and diverse and very down-to-earth. People from four miles and eight villages watched it.” said Chen Chaoqi, leader of the new variety show team of volunteers of the Tongliang District Cultural Center’s “Cultivation of Culture”.

After the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Tongliang District Cultural Center organized the creation of a series of cultural programs on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and organized 8 literary and artistic teams to perform 100 performances at the grassroots level. The ten spirits are organically combined with the development of the motherland and local economic and social undertakings, and “plant” positive literature and art into the hearts of the masses.

“The chorus “There would be no new China without the Communist Party” is the finale of each performance. All the actors and the audience sang passionately. We were very moved by that scene.” Chen Chaoqi said, next, our team will go to more towns The village, presenting popular programs to the masses, allowing volunteer service to sing the spirit of Shaoyun, and allowing literature and art to empower the revitalization of the countryside.